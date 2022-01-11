ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larned, KS

KBI: Double homicide, suicide in Larned home

By Knss Staff
 7 days ago

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), has confirmed the deaths that took place in Larned on Saturday as two homicides and a suicide.

The KBI, the Larned Police Department and the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office released further details Monday.

An investigation by the KBI determined that just after 3:00 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, Jon Smith arrived in a pickup truck at Shala Smith’s residence, in the 500 block of Park St, in Larned.  He then entered the house alone while carrying a shotgun.

According to the KBI, evidence indicates that he shot and killed Shala Smith, his wife, although separated, and his son Carver Smith, 12.  He then shot himself.

The autopsies confirmed that the manners of death for Shala and Carver were homicide and that the manner of death for Jon was suicide, according to the KBI.

