Nashville, TN

Family of Black Man Shot by White Cop Say They Weren't Told About His Plea Deal

By Aaron McDade
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Vickie Hambrick called the process that led to the officer who shot and killed her son receiving a plea deal secretive, unfair and...

tornado tounge
6d ago

Once again a black man evading police, this time carrying a gun. Do I need to say any more. You couldn’t pay me enough to wear a police uniform.

Nodus Tollens
6d ago

She found out about it from somebody who was following the case? So she was so concerned about what was going on that she wasn't even following the case. She obviously wasn't all that concerned about it if someone else had to tell her what was going on.

Henry Kelley
6d ago

the msn had a gun, which is a threat to the police, policemen should not have been put in jail. self defense..

Newsweek

ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

