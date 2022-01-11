ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Texas dog found safe in Indiana 3 years later

MARION, Ind. ( WXIN ) – A dog who traveled more than 1,100 miles away from her Texas home is reunited with her owners after being found in Indiana.

Daisy the dog was missing for three years – until she walked up to the back door of Tiffany Clay’s home in Marion, Indiana, last week.

Dogs are bilingual! Scientists find they can detect speech changes between languages

Clay took Daisy to the vet to see if she was microchipped, and that’s when they got a major shock: Daisy was missing from Houston, Texas.

“Last Tuesday, we got a phone call from Taylor and Tiffany stating they found our dog all the way in Marion, Indiana,” said Daisy’s owner Katrina Skelton. “Mark and I were immediately like, ‘Okay, we’re going to Indiana this weekend. Let’s find a babysitter for our kids, and we’re making a 16-hour drive to get our dog because she was our first baby.’ We had her before we had our kids, so we missed her a lot.”

“It means everything to us so they can be happy because I’d want someone to bring my dog back,” said Clay about the happy reunion.

Daisy’s owners say they have no idea how she made it all the way to Indiana. They say they always had a feeling she was OK.

WREG

One killed in Northeast Memphis apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in an apartment fire in Northeast Memphis on Monday morning. The fire happened just before 5 a.m. at the Deerfield apartments near Raleigh Lagrange and Sycamore View. MFD said the fire only burned one apartment unit and did not spread to others. According to fire officials, it’s believed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

New PSA warns about dangers of leaving keys in a running car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released a new Public Service Announcement highlighting the dangers of leaving your vehicle unattended with the keys inside. As the cold weather approaches, many people are tempted to leave their car or truck running to warm up. MPD posted this PSA video on their YouTube page to alert drivers. Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores Jan. 10-17

Previous Restaurant Report Cards Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest Scores: Jr. Fish & Chicken – 774109 Elvis Presley Blvd Memphis, TN 38116Note: Priority violations found at this location Violations include: lettuce turning brown, tomatoes and […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Woman dead after tree falls on car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tragedy strikes in southeast Shelby County after a 76-year-old woman was killed by a falling tree. Tonight, we’re hearing from one of the people who called 911 moments after that horrific accident. Monday afternoon, the trunk of a large tree still blocks the sidewalk. Cars once again travel on Lowrance road after […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD issues city watch for missing child

UPDATE: Mia Belski has been found. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued a City Watch Alert for a girl that was last seen on January 15. Police said the girl, Mia Belski, was last spotted on 900 block of Dillworth in a white pickup truck occupied by two men. Police described the girl as 3’0″, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Doctors say Americans are trying to catch COVID on purpose

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the spread of the Omicron variant and more people getting sick, doctors said there is a likelihood you will get COVID too. “It’s a very contagious situation that a lot of people are likely to get this,” Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Threlkeld said, “which is why it’s been so important for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis could be home to shipping container maker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Delaware-based investment firm says it plans to build a new kind of shipping container in Memphis, the first manufacturing facility of its kind outside of China. The new company would create some 400 new jobs with an average salary for production of about $44,000, according to an application to the local […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pedestrian hit off Summer and Tillman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to hit and run off Summer and Tillman Saturday where they found a pedestrian had been hit. Police said one person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and the vehicle fled the scene. MPD said they do not have a description of the vehicle, and this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MLK Day in Holly Springs, MS: ‘We want to keep his legacy going’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many events scheduled to honor Martin Luther King Jr. were canceled because of the threat of COVID-19 and extreme cold, but MLK Day went on as planned in Holly Springs, Mississippi. Monday morning in Holly Springs, snow on the ground and temperatures hovering just above freezing greeted those who came out to […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
WREG

Woman killed at Dixie Queen on South Bellevue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting overnight on South Bellevue at Dixie Queen. Memphis Police say it happened at 1:30 a.m. Saturday at 1181 S. Bellevue. Officers said the victim, Maresha Williams, got into an argument with two suspects at the drive-thru window. According to police, the suspects drove away but […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Two men fill garbage can with stolen hair products

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for two suspects who they say stole hair products from a beauty supply store on Saturday morning. The robbery happened on the 4600 block of Knight Arnold at B&B Beauty Supply around 5:00 a.m. The suspects broke into the business and stole hair products, according to MPD. Officers […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman shot in leg after boyfriend gets into argument, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call at a Valero Gas station on Jackson Ave on December 26 and found a woman had been shot in the leg. Police said the woman told them her boyfriend had gotten into a verbal altercation with another man inside the gas station. MPD said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — The rabbi of a Texas synagogue said Monday that he threw a chair at the gunman and then escaped with two other hostages after a 10-hour standoff, crediting past security training for getting himself and his congregation out safely. Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker told “CBS Mornings” that he let the gunman in Saturday because […]
COLLEYVILLE, TX
