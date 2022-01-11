Are There Online Vape Shops Shipping to Arkansas?

Many Arkansas residents are looking online for the best place to get all their specialty vape pens, CBD products, and other e-cigarette related products delivered straight to their door. The good news is, there are now online vape shops shipping to Arkansas directly, so from Little Rock to Fayetteville, people can expect their vapes to show up within just a couple of business days of ordering online.

Can People in Arkansas Legally Order Vaping Products?

With new laws such as the PACT Act recently being passed, there has been a lot of confusion as to whether ordering vape products online is legal.

The most recent amendment to the PACT Act, passed in 2021, bans the USPS from mailing vapes and any other smokeless tobacco products. This amendment expands the law from any cigarettes to any product which contains nicotine. Since most vapes contain nicotine salts, they fall under this category.

However, services like TGR-Now.com do not go through USPS, and use a private delivery service, meaning they are PACT Act compliant. As long as the customer is over 21 years old, anyone in Arkansas can put in orders for vaping products and vape kits.

Where Can Arkansas Residents Order Vape Delivery?

The best place to find pod systems, e-liquid, and other disposable vapes to order online is at TGR-Now.com. Customers can browse through a whole range of products, from starter kits for beginners to vape tanks and coils for those using heavy duty systems.

TGR-Now prides itself on its customer service, which is available between 9 AM and 10 PM Pacific Standard Time every day, seven days a week. Simply select the vaping products you prefer, call in your order, and you will get an estimated delivery time via phone.

Best of all, you can call all day long for customer support, or to help you choose the best products for you. Those looking for different vape hardware, liquid, ejuice, or customizable vape mods can chat with knowledgeable professionals on the pros and cons of each different brand or product available.

Are CBD Products Legal in Arkansas?

When it comes to CBD products, customers can legally order them as long as they don’t contain more than 0.3% THC, and are derived from industrial hemp,

This is because Arkansas law views anything with over 0.3% THC as derived from marijuana, and bans its sale. Hemp-derived products, on the other hand, can be purchased with no prescription and no problems.

How Do Online Vape Orders Work?

Signing up as a customer on TGR-Now.com means Arkansas residents can save their favorite products, which makes it easier to send in repeat orders over time. For example, if a customer selects their favorite vape juice, they can sign in, create an account, and save it to their list.

The first time anyone orders off the site, their delivery address and other relevant information will be saved in order to make future orders and deliveries faster and more efficient.

TGR-Now also prides itself in having some of the fastest delivery times in the country, frequently beating their estimated arrival times at customers’ homes. For people in Arkansas looking for a reliable service they can use for the long term and develop a good customer relationship with, TGR-Now is the best way to go.

Using Vaping to Overcome Cigarette Addiction

Though vaping systems contain nicotine, the percentages are usually much less than found in regular cigarettes, and the selection of fruitier, better tastes help many people develop an aversion to regular tobacco products.

For these reasons, a lot of users have taken up vaping to overcome cigarette use and addiction. Many users also progressively pick vaping systems with lower and lower nicotine content in order to wean off nicotine use. The fact that these pod systems produce vapor instead of smoke also creates less smell and a more discreet cloud, which is why vaping is sometimes allowed in places where smoking may not be permitted.

Check out the endless selection of online vape brands and systems today to get started.