NFL

Social media reacts to Andrew Luck's appearance during return to Indianapolis

By Jasper Jones
 7 days ago

It has been three years since Andrew Luck has last played in an NFL game. After a series of injuries that forced his early retirement, the former 1st round pick shocked some people with his appearance during the pre-game show of the college football national championship game.

As the ESPN crew was introducing Luck, who is being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, look a lot different from his playing days.

Take a look and be the judge for yourself:

People on Twitter were having a field day. Some said Luck looked like an attorney while one user said that he must've gotten that jacket after forgetting to bring one to a fancy restaurant.

Surprisingly enough, this is Luck's first time being back at Lucas Oil Stadium after his last game in the stadium on Dec 23 of 2018. This may be some bad timing for Colts fans who just lost a chance at the playoffs after Carson Wentz had a complete meltdown against the Jags.

#Indianapolis#American Football#Espn#Minakimes#Colts
