Exton, PA

Barricaded Man Brings Police Response To Exton Townhouse Complex

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jj6ER_0di4qGoH00

UPDATE: West Whiteland police safely arrested the suspect just before 11:30 p.m., they said on Facebook.

***Original story below***

A barricaded subject situation brought a police response to a townhouse complex in Exton Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The man was being uncooperative with police, who arrived at the home on the unit block of Buttonwood Drive around 4:30 p.m., West Whiteland Township police said.

As of 7:15 p.m., police were still on the scene, attempting to end the standoff in a "non-violent manner," authorities said.

Police are urging residents to stay put until further notice.

