NFL

Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn lands head coaching interview

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 7 days ago
The Detroit Lions had a rough 2021 season, but no matter who you ask, they say great things about...

Pride Of Detroit

Burning questions: What are the Lions going to do if Aaron Glenn leaves?

One of Detroit Lions fans’ biggest fears could come true this offseason. Their beloved defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn getting a head coaching job this offseason has been something that Lions fans have been worried about pretty much all season long. Well, it’s now a very real possibility as Glenn interviewed for the open Denver Broncos head coaching job last Thursday.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

