Packers Will Play Three Teams with New Coaches

By Bill Huber
 7 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – One day after the end of the NFL’s regular season, four coaches were fired by the early evening of Black Monday.

Two of them reside in the NFC North, with Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy and Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer among those let go. The others were Brian Flores by the Miami Dolphins and Vic Fangio by the Denver Broncos. The Jacksonville Jaguars fired Urban Meyer last month and Jon Gruden resigned from the Las Vegas Raiders in October.

The Packers will play the Bears, Vikings and Dolphins next season.

Highlighted by his 2018 debut season of 12-4, Nagy went 34-31 in four seasons with Chicago, with one-and-done playoff berths in 2018 and 2020. He went just 1-7 against the Packers, including 0-6 against Matt LaFleur. Each of the last four games were decided by 10-plus points.

Zimmer was the Vikings’ coach for eight seasons. He fashioned a 72-56-1 record, with playoff berths in 2015, 2017 and 2019. After the 2019 team went 10-6, the Vikings made a splash move by signing Kirk Cousins in hopes of making a push to the Super Bowl. However, the Vikings went 15-18 the past two seasons. Of LaFleur’s three NFC North losses, two came against Zimmer.

“Coach Zim is a great coach, and he always has something special for us,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said before the teams met in November.

Last year, Rodgers found it ridiculous that Zimmer’s job was in jeopardy.

“He’s a phenomenal coach,” Rodgers said. “I was telling a friend of mine, to see him mentioned to be on the hot seat, to me, is absolutely crazy. I think he's one of the best coaches in the league and has been for a long time. They don’t all give you the trouble and the scheme that Mike does. I have a lot of respect for the way he coaches and the way he especially coaches defense.”

Flores lasted three seasons in Miami. His 24-25 record included 10-6 in 2020 and 9-8 in 2021. This year’s team started 1-7 but won seven straight before a blowout loss at Tennessee eliminated it from the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season.

Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett could be in the mix for any of those jobs. He’s been a key part of a coaching staff that’s produced an unprecedented three consecutive 13-win seasons. He’s run offenses led by Blake Bortles as well as Aaron Rodgers. He reportedly will have interviews with the Jaguars and Broncos this week.

“I would anticipate more interest in Nathaniel if teams are going to doing their homework,” LaFleur said. “I think he’s definitely deserving of at least being in the conversation with everybody and getting an opportunity to present what he’s all about to all these teams. I know if I was leading the search, he would be high on my list.”

High-Powered NFC Offenses Could Make Packers Vulnerable

As good as the Green Bay Packers' defense played earlier in the season, it has slumped down the stretch. That's a bad sign considering the offensive firepower that awaits.

Jan 9, 2022

NFC Playoffs Are Set; Packers Need to Play Better

“Right now, I think we’re all competitors and we don’t like losing. When you lose, you’re pissed off.”

Jan 9, 2022

Here’s the Packers’ List of 2022 Opponents

What stands out about the schedule? A strong list of opponents in the home games.

Jan 9, 2022

Packers 2022 NFL Schedule

Here is a look at next season’s opponents. The dates and times for the games will be announced in the spring; the 2021 schedule was announced on May 12. Teams with an asterisk qualified for the playoffs.

Home Games (9)

NFC North: Chicago Bears (6-11), Detroit Lions (3-13-1), Minnesota Vikings (8-9).

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys* (12-5), New York Giants (4-13).

AFC East: New England Patriots* (10-7), New York Jets (4-13).

NFC West (winner): Los Angeles Rams* (12-5).

Game 17 (AFC South winner): Tennessee Titans* (12-5).

Away Games (8)

NFC North: Chicago Bears (6-11), Detroit Lions (3-13-1), Minnesota Vikings (8-9).

NFC East: Philadelphia Eagles* (9-8), Washington Football Team (7-10).

AFC East: Buffalo Bills* (11-6), Miami Dolphins (9-8).

NFC South (winner): Tampa Bay Buccaneers* (13-4).

Packers Playoff Forecast: Cold (But Not Super-Cold)

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will host a divisional playoff game next weekend. It’s going to be cold but perhaps not unbearably cold. The long-range forecast from earlier in the week called for highs in the single digits for a potential Sunday playoff game. That’s moderated a bit, though.
New Jimmy Garoppolo injury revealed ahead of 49ers-Packers game

Jimmy Garoppolo just can’t catch a break from injuries. After enduring a thumb issue in recent games, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback is now dealing with a shoulder sprain. Although minor, it comes as they prepare to take on the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round. Garoppolo sustained...
Packers Game Saturday: Packers vs. 49ers odds and prediction for NFL divisional round

What are the latest odds for the Packers-49ers divisional-round matchup?. The real season begins here for the Green Bay Packers. If this is the ‘Last Dance’, this is a huge opportunity to bring back the Lombardi Trophy, one more time in the Aaron Rodgers era. It begins on Saturday night against a team that has eliminated Rodgers’ Packers all three times they’ve met in the postseason, the San Francisco 49ers.
It’s 49ers at Packers in NFC Divisional Playoffs

GREEN BAY, Wis. – There will be no shortage of drama when the Green Bay Packers host the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC divisional playoff game next weekend. There’s the Packers' decade-long pursuit of another Super Bowl. There’s Packers coach Matt LaFleur’s icy relationship with his counterpart, Kyle Shanahan. There’s Green Bay’s playoff history against San Francisco. And there’s the next tune in Aaron Rodgers’ potential “Last Dance” season with the Packers.
Packers Will Open Playoffs with Rematch

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers overwhelming the Philadelphia Eagles, the Green Bay Packers are ensured of getting a familiar opponent in next weekend’s divisional round. If the No. 6 San Francisco 49ers upset the No. 3 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, the Packers will...
NFC Playoffs Best and Worst: Disciplined and Undisciplined

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In playoff football, overcoming the opponent is difficult enough without having to overcome your own mistakes. Look at the Las Vegas Raiders from Saturday’s wild-card playoff loss at the Cincinnati Bengals. The Raiders outgained the Bengals by 75 yards. They ran the ball better and they were better on third down. Ultimately, it didn’t matter. Going minus-2 on turnovers, committing too many holding penalties and a huge blunder on special teams all had a hand in their season ending with a 26-19 loss.
NFC Playoffs Best and Worst: Situational Football

GREEN BAY, Wis. – If there’s a five-alarm fire that stands in the way of the Green Bay Packers’ path to Los Angeles for this year’s Super Bowl, it’s situational football. While turnover margin and passer-rating differential are the biggest keys to success, so is...
Three Reasons Packers Will Beat 49ers in NFL Playoffs

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers is 12-9 as a playoff starter. He’s 0-3 against the San Francisco 49ers, who the Green Bay Packers will host in an NFC divisional playoff game on Saturday night. Here are three reasons why the Packers will earn their first playoff victory...
Shanahan says relationship with Packers coach LaFleur solid

The postgame “handshake” Week 3 at Levi’s Stadium was as icy as a mid-January night in Green Bay. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday there is no feud between him and his longtime friend and co-worker, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur. “Matt’s my guy,” Shanahan...
