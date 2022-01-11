ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Better Business Bureau: Online Pet Scams Continue To Be A Problem During Pandemic

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePet scams exploded during the pandemic. Reports filed...

CBS Miami

BBB Warns Online Pet Purchasing Scams On The Rise

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Better Business Bureau says online pet scams continue to be a problem during the pandemic. Two years after Ashley Brown’s dog Maddox passed away, she decided it was time to get another Doberman Pinscher. “My family, they always send me links to different breeders,” she said. Brown fell in love with a puppy she saw on a website called James Doberman. She reached out on the site’s contact page and then exchanged several text messages. Brown said she eventually paid nearly $3,000 to have the puppy shipped, but the dog never arrived. “We showed up at the airport, and he wasn’t...
MIAMI, FL
WZOZ 103.1

COVID Home Test Kit Buyers Beware Says Better Business Bureau

The Better Business Bureau is warning of COVID-19 test scams. The BBB says consumers should research before buying, including the return time claims on home test kits. Recently, New York State Attorney General Letitia James sent letters to several testing companies telling them to stop making false claims about fast returns on tests or charging big fees for tests that can be had for free at government testing sites.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
WWMT

Better Business Bureau offers tips to avoid healthy lifestyle scams

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — When it comes to investing in a healthier lifestyle, the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan gave tips to avoid losing money to scams. A common New Year's resolution is to live a healthier lifestyle, but the bureau warned of the risks of being deceived by products and services that do not work as advertised.
KALAMAZOO, MI
CBS Chicago

‘Straight To The ATM’: As Chicago Area Thieves Target Cash Machines, Store Owners Work On Solutions To Curb The Crime

CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s new video of an ATM taking a beating from a pair of thieves in Hyde Park. They slammed their bodies against the cash machine, ripping it from the floor of a gas station, eventually dragging the whole ATM right out the door. CBS 2’s Steven Graves reports from Hyde Park where he’s asking about solutions to get it to stop. While businesses and even legislators are eyeing solutions. One industry expert said time is proving there’s only one sure way to end this. It’s a crime that keeps on hitting Chicago and its suburbs year after year. Bold...
CHICAGO, IL
UpNorthLive.com

Better Business Bureau cautions of weight loss scams as the new year begins

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's the new year and a lot of people are looking to either lose the extra holiday weight or make healthier choices. The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan is cautioning consumers when it comes to weight-loss scams. “When you're trying to lose weight, it's not always...
WEIGHT LOSS
Coronavirus
COVID pandemic scams

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning people of fraudulent coronavirus tests, vaccines, and treatments as the pandemic continues. The FBI issued a warning earlier this year about potential fraud related to the antibody tests. Scammers are selling unapproved COVID antibody tests, which can give inaccurate results. In doing...
WUHF

Better Business Bureau warns of fake animal charities

As fans donate in memory of the legendary actress Betty White, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns of fake animal charities. BBB of Upstate New York Communications Director Melanie McGovern joined us on Good Day Rochester to provide some tips on how to avoid falling victim to fake animal charities.
WGAL

Grandparent scam continues to target victims

SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY, Pa. — News 8 isOn Your Side with a scam that continues to target grandparents. The grandparent scam has been around for years. Over the weekend, a viewer sent WGAL an email detailing how her mother got a call from someone posing as her grandson, Josh. The...
WNCT

Better Business Bureau offers tips before joining gym

RALEIGH, N.C. — If your goal is to lose weight, get in better shape or improve your overall health, deciding to join a gym may be the first step. However, don’t just sign up at the first gym you see or visit. Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina (BBB) offers tips for consumers before […]
cascadebusnews.com

6 Scams Targeting Small Business

Businesses are not immune to scams. Thieves constantly develop schemes to take advantage of businesses. They have kept pace with the advancement of technology, making it harder for businesses to protect themselves against cybercriminals targeting them. To avoid these scams, you have to learn how they work and their characteristics....
Indy100

Photo of woman working at a cash-register with newborn baby horrifies the internet

An image of a woman working while taking care of her newborn has horrified people online.The photo has circulated on many social media platforms, including the antiwork Reddit forum.The Reddit user who posted the image said that they first found it on Facebook.“The other day, I was in BP and I saw this lady. She was the cashier. And she was taking care of her baby so patiently, so well, and so lovingly. All while working,” read the caption of the person who first posted the photo. She added that the woman was still able to do her job...
Fortune

How many times can you wear an N95 or KN95 mask before it stops working?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As the pandemic has evolved, so have mask requirements. While cloth masks were considered acceptable in the early days of COVID-19, the transmissibility of Omicron has forced health officials to rethink the effectiveness of those face coverings—and urge people to use surgical masks, as well as KN95 and N95 masks.
