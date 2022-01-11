Better Business Bureau: Online Pet Scams Continue To Be A Problem During Pandemic

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Better Business Bureau says online pet scams continue to be a problem during the pandemic. Two years after Ashley Brown’s dog Maddox passed away, she decided it was time to get another Doberman Pinscher. “My family, they always send me links to different breeders,” she said. Brown fell in love with a puppy she saw on a website called James Doberman. She reached out on the site’s contact page and then exchanged several text messages. Brown said she eventually paid nearly $3,000 to have the puppy shipped, but the dog never arrived. “We showed up at the airport, and he wasn’t...

