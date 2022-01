OKLAHOMA CITY — A lawmaker announced that he plans on filing a bill that would allow anyone in Oklahoma to sue doctors who perform an abortion. State Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, said in a news release that the measure he plans to file is similar to a portion of Texas' Senate Bill 8, which went into effect in September. Roberts' bill would allow any individual in Oklahoma to sue doctors who perform an abortion that is not for triage to save a woman's life.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 10 DAYS AGO