Disney has debuted a new Moon Knight trailer, revealing a closer look at Oscar Isaac's Marvel hero debuting March 30 on Disney Plus. Marc Spector – AKA Moon Knight – is a character with dissociative identity disorder who cannot tell the difference between his "waking life" and his dreams. The character has a distinctive look and British accent, and, yes, we're getting Batman vibes from his brutal beat-downs. We previously had our first look at Isaac's version of Moon Knight at last year's Disney Plus Day. The character has a complicated history in the comic book, which you can read all about in our Moon Knight explainer.

MOVIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO