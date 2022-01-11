Berkeley economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas named to high-level IMF post
By Edward Lempinen
Berkeleyan Online
7 days ago
UC Berkeley economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas today (Monday Jan. 10) was named the chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), one of the most prestigious and influential positions in the sphere of global economics. In his new role, Gourinchas will manage the IMF’s extensive research program and provide advice...
Tunisia's crisis-stricken economy needs "deep reforms" such as slashing its vast public wage bill, the International Monetary Fund's outgoing country chief has said as the government seeks a new bailout. - Hefty public wage bill -
But Vacher added that the government "understands the main challenges and problems, which is already a good basis", urging Tunisia to come up with a "solid and credible" reform plan.
The region's emerging markets are well positioned but facing headwinds. Asian countries should brace for three major challenges in the year ahead, according to Carlos Casanova, senior Asia economist at Swiss private bank UBP. "We have rising Omicron cases. We have priced in slower growth in China at around 5%....
Euro finance chiefs on Monday engaged in a high-wire political balancing act prompted by conflicting economic forces: a weaker growth outlook and stronger inflation.Finance ministers from the 19 nations that share the common euro currency pledged continued budgetary stimulus for the European economy amid headwinds caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant. At the same time, they sought to reassure voters by pledging vigilance over sharp price rises.“Am I concerned about inflation? Obviously so,″ Dutch Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag told reporters in Brussels before entering a meeting with her euro zone counterparts. “The purchasing power of the individual citizens...
The price correlation between crypto and stock markets is increasing. This poses a risk to countries with heavy crypto adoptions, say three IMF economists. For roughly a decade, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were treated as hedges against other types of assets, such as stocks. But post-COVID, the prices of crypto assets are increasingly mirroring equities as more people add risk assets to their portfolio.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that she has canceled her in-person appointments at the European Parliament this week after her driver tested positive for COVID-19.Von der Leyen said she was already in Strasbourg, France, for the plenary when she was told of the news and immediately headed back to European Union headquarters in Brussels She faced a heavy program in Strasbourg over the next three days, including attending a solemn remembrance for David Sassoli the European Parliament president, who died last week. She was also scheduled to have meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and preside over the College of EU Commissioners for their weekly meeting. “Regretfully, I must therefore cancel my participation” to the legislative session, she tweeted.___Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic Read More EU flag drapes coffin of Sassoli, head of bloc's parliamentFrance takes EU reins with push for more sovereigntyWhy are millions of people not yet vaccinated against coronavirus?
The chairman of Credit Suisse resigned Monday over Covid quarantine violations, leaving the bank's new risk committee chief holding the reins and tasked with trying to stabilise the scandal-hit institution. - 'Credibility problem' -
Following the tabloid's report, Credit Suisse confirmed last month that Horta-Osorio had violated quarantine rules.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States has raised an illness with Russia that has afflicted American diplomats as it works to find out what the ailment is and what causes it.
Britons have seen rises in their pay packets lag behind soaring inflation for the first time in more than a year as the squeeze on UK households tightens. Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that average wage growth, including bonuses, rose by 4.2% in the three months to November.
TOKYO — (AP) — Japan will gradually phase out coal plants over the next two decades while developing new technologies to reduce, capture and utilize carbon, Environment Minister Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi said Tuesday. Yamaguchi said in an interview with The Associated Press that Japan hopes to lead a zero-emissions...
BRUSSELS — (AP) — Roberta Metsola, a Christian Democrat from Malta, was elected president of the European Union’s parliament Tuesday, putting women in three of the four biggest jobs in the 27-nation bloc. Metsola succeeds Italian Socialist David Sassoli, who died last week. She is only the...
China’s birth rate in 2021 dropped to its lowest level in six decades, indicating young people’s reluctance to have children despite a government drive to increase population growth. The National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday that 10.62 million babies were born in 2021, a rate of 7.52 per thousand people. While death rates in the same period were at 7.18 per thousand, leaving a natural growth rate at 0.034 per cent.The new rate marked a decline from around 12 million new births in 2020 at a rate of 8.52 per every thousand people.The birth rate is the lowest in...
Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday following a national holiday in the U.S, while oil prices surged following an attack on an oil facility in the capital of the United Arab Emirates that killed at least three people. Benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.53, or 1.8%, to $85.35 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.70 to $83.82 per barrel on Monday.Brent crude the basis for pricing international oil, added $1.20 to $87.68 a barrel. Satellite photos obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday appeared to show the aftermath of the attack, which...
The world's 10 wealthiest men doubled their fortunes during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic as poverty and inequality soared, a report said on Monday. The report follows a December 2021 study by the group which found that the share of global wealth of the world's richest people soared at a record pace during the pandemic.
