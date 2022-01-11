ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remember The Golden Globes?

Cover picture for the articleHi this is Leslie Harris. Remember when the Golden globes was the most fun awards show to watch? There were several reasons for this, I think the biggest one is probably that there was a lot of drinking going on during the show, and you never knew when someone was going...

Family Affair! These Stars Brought Their Kids to the Golden Globes

One perk of having a famous family member? You get to go to super-swaggy events like — oh, you know — the Golden Globes. Several stars showed up at Sunday’s ceremony with their relatives in tow, and we can’t say we blame them. Not only does sharing such a big night with your family seem fun, but it also undoubtedly earns the celebrity some major bonus points with their kin. Plus, who doesn’t love it when a celebrity kid (or kids, in Pierce Brosnan’s case) steals the spotlight during their famous parent’s red carpet interview? A version of this article was...
How Familiar Faces in Oscar Races May Put Squeeze on Rookies

The writing and directing races are being dominated by familiar faces, which can break some records in Oscar’s history. Suppose the Variety awards circuit Oscar predictions charts are to be believed. In that case, eight of the top 12 candidates for director are former nominees and winners, leaving little room for first-timers, such as Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”), Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”), Siân Heder (“CODA”) and Reinaldo Marcus Green (“King Richard”). If the Oscar nominees consisted of all former hopefuls, it would be the first time in 71 years that this would occur in the category. The 1950 lineup...
Hot Topics: Remembering Bob Saget & Sidney Poitier; the Big Winners from the 79th Golden Globe Awards

Check out this quick look at trending stories in Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center. Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” has died. Saget was also host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos”. Saget was in Florida as part of his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour.” “Full House” co-stars shared their shock and sadness on social media. John Stamos saying in part “I am broken. I am gutted. I will never ever have another friend like him,” Bob Saget was 65 years old.
Golden Globes Red Carpet, Live Audience Canceled

The 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards are just around the corner — but this year's ceremony, which honors the best in film and television, will look a lot different. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hosts the Golden Globes, announced Tuesday that it's taking extra safety measures to protect those participating in Sunday’s ceremony from the latest COVID surge.
Golden Globes to be private event with no livestream

The Golden Globes will be a private event this year with no livestream, organizers said, as they prepare to hold a pared-down ceremony on Sunday with no celebrity red carpet following controversy last year. Dramas “The Power of the Dog” and “Belfast” lead nominations with seven nods each, and winners...
This Is The Oldest Oscar Winner Of All Time

The first Academy Awards were given out in 1929 based on voting by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). What was a private dinner to host the awards ceremony has now become a public spectacle viewed by millions of people each year, in a television show that goes on for […]
From ‘Spencer’ to ‘King Richard,’ Directors Dust Off the Past to Reveal Fresh Narratives

We live in a golden age of historical fiction, from Colson Whitehead’s “The Underground Railroad,” adapted for television by Barry Jenkins, to Mark Sullivan’s bestseller “Beneath a Scarlet Sky,” in development by Pascal Pictures, to Hilary Mantel’s novel “Wolf Hall,” adapted into a BAFTA-winning BBC limited series as well as a Broadway and West End hit. That trend embraces Hollywood biopics and fact-based movies, always Oscar favorites, as directors turn to the past to sift clues and comprehend the human condition. As we consider the director contenders, whether they’ve spun stories of individuals or events, they’re refracting the past to reveal...
How ‘The Power of the Dog’ Rebooted Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons’ Creative Partnership

On Season Two of “Fargo,” Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons carried 10 episodes of the 2015 FX series as a couple fending off a whole mess of trouble. By 2017, they were engaged. “We fell in love as creative friends first,” Dunst told me in Telluride. “We had a creative connection that bonded us. There was a lot of freedom whenever we did scenes together. It’s like a magic, magical feeling.” Their first son, Ennis, was born in 2018; Howard arrived nine months after the wrap of Jane Campion’s western noir “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix), which is a frontrunner...
Sofia Coppola Praises Kirsten Dunst’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ Performance: “I’m So Proud of You”

Jane Campion has said she fell in love with Kirsten Dunst as an actress after seeing her turn in 1999’s The Virgin Suicides, a film that marked Dunst’s first of three collaborations with Sofia Coppola. “Seriously, in love,” Campion said last November after the Hollywood premiere of The Power of the Dog, a film that finally brought them together. “She’s an actress I was deeply interested in. I love her, and she is that brilliant actress. She has to just put clothes on a line, and I’m riveted.” Critics and awards groups have also been captivated by Dunst’s turn as Rose...
Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
Here’s The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Broke Up—So Sad!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
CELEBRITIES
16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared in season 5 of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant as a young mother who battled homelessness, has died in Maryland, her mother Jessica confirmed on Sunday. She was 26. A cause of death has not been shared. "Last night I received a call no...
