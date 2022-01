[Update: In the aftermath of the “500 hours” tweet, Techland has spoken more about Dying Light 2‘s length and noted how it’ll vary from one extreme to another. According to the studio, the main story completion should clock in at “about 20 hours” for a “focused playthrough of Dying Light 2,” while “completing all the side quests, learning about the world’s history, and engaging with all characters can easily take 80 hours or more, depending on playstyle.” So to reiterate, the 500-hour figure is really just meant for the exhaustive, die-hard, gotta-see-literally-everything fans — nothing more.]

