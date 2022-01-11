Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Team of the Week for Jan. 10, 2022

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sto-Rox’s Josh Jenkins (5) and Dre’von Miller-Ross pressure Carlynton’s Khalil Kerr during a game last season.

Eight games into last season, the Carlynton boys basketball team was 4-0 in Section 2-2A, 7-1 overall.

The Cougars finished the regular season in second place with a record of 12-4 and were the No. 7 seed in the 23-team Class 2A playoffs.

Carlynton was stunned in the first round by Sewickley Academy, 49-34.

The loss ended the 2021 successful season on a down note, but it would be a driving force to a returning group of Cougars for the 2022 campaign.

“We had several returning players and a couple other players joined the team,” Carlynton coach Mike Kozy said. “Having an experienced group is a luxury. These guys put a lot of time in during the spring, summer and fall. We had a good season last year, but it ended with disappointment. I think it fueled us to some extent when we started this season.

“The thing that has stood out the most so far this season is our teamwork. The boys are unselfish, root for each other and are committed to the team goals.”

Following a 6-0 nonsection start to the season, which included a win over last year’s 3A runner-up South Allegheny, Carlynton opened up its section schedule Wednesday hosting Northgate.

“Northgate is a tough team,” Kozy said. “They are well coached, and they play hard. We were fortunate to come away from that game with a win. Our boys remained poised and made enough plays down the stretch.”

The Cougars needed overtime but outscored their opponents in OT, 6-2, to douse the Flames, 48-44.

Two nights later, Carlynton headed to Sto-Rox for a showdown battle with the once-beaten Vikings.

“Sto-Rox is the defending section champion,” Kozy said. “They are experienced, and they are tough at home. They can overwhelm you with their defensive pressure and their tenacity on the boards. The key for us was protecting the ball. We didn’t turn it over too much and were able to avoid one of their famous runs. We made enough plays in the fourth quarter to come away with a win.”

In a tight game throughout, Carlynton beat Sto-Rox, 50-45.

Senior guard Khalil Kerr and junior forward Jaiden McClure combined to score 43 of the Cougars’ 50 points in the win over the Vikings.

“Khalil is a returning all-section player and a captain,” Kozy said. “We rely on his scoring, defense and leadership. Jaiden is a terrific big man. He’s tough on the glass, runs the floor so well and can play with his back to the basket.”

The Cougars return all five starters from last year’s team, including senior Michael Kozy and juniors Austin Milliner and Simon Shriver.

“Milliner is our floor leader and no one works harder,” coach Kozy said. “Kozy is an excellent shooter and doesn’t make many mistakes. Schriver is aggressive on the boards and has emerged as a scorer.”

Chase Jones, Timmy Smith and Lajuan Turner are key contributors off the Carlynton bench.

If defense wins championships, this might be a special season at Carlynton.

The Cougars allow an average of just over 34 points per game, by far, the lowest in the WPIAL.

“When building a team, it’s important to know what your identity is,” Kozy said. “For us, it’s defense. Our coaches have done a great job of teaching individual and team defense. Our kids have embraced this. They play hard, they communicate, and they have pride. Every player likes to score; our kids enjoy defense. They enjoy working together as a unit, and I’m very proud of them.”

This week will be another tough one for the Cougars. They host Fort Cherry on Tuesday and visit Burgettstown on Friday, two teams that are a combined 14-4 overall.

“There are a lot of good teams in our section,” Kozy said. “There are no nights off. I expect Fort Cherry and Burgettstown this week to be tough like every other game. We will have to be at our best to be successful.”

2022 Boys Basketball Teams of the Week

Week 2 – North Hills Indians

Week 1 – Cornell Raiders

Tags: Carlynton