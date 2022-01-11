ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What i think may have happened.

By Chris3
 7 days ago

Ok, we all know that i have not been a fan of zimmer for a few years, and rick for even longer. That said....they seemed like they worked well together until about 2018. I have zero evidence of anything. However, it seemed odd that spielman...

Goodbye Zimmer, Goodbye Spielman -- The ShockN Awe Perspective

As some of you may be familiar, I wrote a post a couple weeks back titled "Mike Zimmer is a Great Coach." A few hilariously thought I did that ironically or, even more amusingly, thought I wrote the post to taunt those who wanted Zimmer fired. They took my compliments towards Zimmer and the facts I pointed out as insults towards themselves. (I did insult talking heads -- media with a platform -- who targeted Zimmer with unfair comments but no one on this site is a "talking head")
Cousins Trade Value

Interesting article came out yesterday. https://thevikingage.com/2022/01/14/3-quarterback-trades-minnesota-vikings-kirk-cousins-value/. A lot of people here on DN are pretty low on Cousins' trade value. The more I think/ read about it, the more I think that we are undervaluing his trade value around here. There aren't a lot of good free agents available. Probably...
A HYPOTHETICAL GM CANDIDATE INTERVIEW

VIKINGS: What would you do about the Kirk Cousins situation?. GM: That all depends upon Kirk Cousins. Look, Cousins isn't a bad QB. He has his limitations (runs like a girl with her girdle slipping, not good with D-linemen bearing down on him) - BUT - give him a clean pocket (and the right plays called) and he will absolutely pick a defense apart. So, he's said he wants to stay in Minnesota - time to put up or shut up. The greats, like Brady, know it's damned hard to build a contender with the QB sucking up all of the cap space and they take a discount in exchange for a chance at a ring. Offer to extend him for 3 years at $20M/yr. If he takes it, you still get cap relief you can use on interior o-line and defense. If not, trade him. I think you can get enough draft ammo and cap relief to either move up for a QB, or rebuild the o-line and defense and roll with Mond for a year and see how he does, then look for QBOTF in 2023.
Vikings Daily SITREP - GM Search: The Big 8

Tyler Forness joins Dave to talk about the Minnesota Vikings’ search for a new General Manager. As we know, on Black Monday of this week, Zygi and Mark Wilf fired Rick Spielman as GM. Rick had been with the team since 2006 and GM since 2012. His job status and that of head coach Mike Zimmer were linked. Until 2018, the team was on the rise, but after that, it struggled with only one playoff appearance. Decisions on signing Kirk Cousins played into it, along with the perceived inability to get enough quality starters out of the draft. Throw in some failures at certain positions and some panic trades that didn’t pan out as envisioned, made for it being time for a new GM. The Wilf’s have assembled a committee to find the next one. It has been reported that out of all the names seen early in the week, the next move is to interview a group of 8 external candidates that have been vetted. We’ll call this stage of the GM search, the big 8.
Scott Studwell
Two Old Bloggers - Vikings Decisions, Time for Change

What a week! Darren and Dave look at some of the Vikings’ decisions and agree that it is time for a change. The Minnesota Vikings have reached a point of frustration. Years of being the worst of the best, or best of the worse have led to angst, hard feelings, and dysfunction. Both Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer were released. How they handled the end and this last season as a whole, says a lot. What direction will the Vikings go next? The GM and HC searches are on. Do they look for a talent guru, someone with business acumen, or a leading-edge expert with analytics? Let’s talk about it.
Video: Ugly Fight During The Buccaneers vs. Eagles Game

Playoff football, humidity and alcohol doesn’t often equate to well-behaved fans. An ugly scene between Eagles and Buccaneers fans unfolded during Saturday’s NFC Playoff battle. In a disturbing video, several Buccaneers fans are seen walloping on a helpless Eagles. Stadium security eventually gets involved to break up the...
Vikings request to interview Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon for head coaching job

As a part of their head coaching search, the Minnesota Vikings have requested to interview a young man that many consider an early riser in the coaching ranks around the National Football League. The Vikings have requested to interview Jonathan Gannon for their head coaching position. Gannon currently serves as...
Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
Nick Bosa trolls Cowboys with Instagram post

The San Francisco 49ers went into Dallas on Sunday and ended the Cowboys’ season. Now, Nick Bosa wants to steal their nickname. The Cowboys have long been known as “America’s Team.” But now that the Niners defeated Dallas in the Wild Card round and are moving on, Bosa feels his team has earned the right to be called “America’s Team.” He said as much in an Instagram post on Monday.
Bucs Fan Thrown Down Stadium Stairs During Brawl At Playoff Game

Buccaneers and Eagles fans got into an insane brawl in the upper level of Raymond James Stadium on Sunday ... with one fan violently throwing another down a row of stairs. The wild scene all went down during the Eagles vs. Buccaneers playoff game in Tampa Bay ... when two Philly fans appeared to start a fight while their team was down 31-0.
ESPN’s Seth Wickersham Thinks Tom Brady Will Retire After This Playoff Run With Bucs

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady plans to play football forever. Or so we think. One ESPN writer — who’s spent a lot of time covering Tom Brady — thinks that the end is much closer for the 44-year-old QB. In an article featuring playoff predictions from different ESPN analysts, writers and personalities, Wickersham shared that he’s got a feeling that this playoff run will be the final one for TB12. “We know that the Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger will retire. But I think Tom Brady will, too,” Wickersham said. Wickersham couched the claim by saying it’s “just a hunch.” Still, given that Wickerhsam released a 500-plus-page book...
Tony Romo drops painful truth on Cowboys’ wild loss to 49ers

Just like the rest of the Dallas Cowboys fan base, former team quarterback Tony Romo didn’t like how the Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers ended. It’s not that Romo is blaming anyone. The Cowboys could have done better in setting up the final play, and the referees might have some shortcomings as well. However, for the four-time Pro Bowler, it was just a frustrating ending for the home team and their fans who were hoping for that miracle to give them the victory.
Jim Harbaugh Is Reportedly “Intrigued” By 1 NFL Job

Speculation about Jim Harbaugh’s potential return to the National Football League is continuing to grow on Sunday. Harbaugh admitted earlier this week that he appreciates the rumors swirling about him more than the ones that were swirling last year (when he was on the hot seat at Michigan). The...
DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
Kyle Shanahan Names 1 Cowboys Player Who Surprised Him

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC Wild Card matchup on Sunday afternoon. The contest will feature two offenses filled with dynamic playmakers and should deliver plenty of excitement. Kyle Shanahan has spent the last week familiarizing himself with the offensive weapons on the...
