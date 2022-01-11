What i think may have happened.

VIKINGS: What would you do about the Kirk Cousins situation?. GM: That all depends upon Kirk Cousins. Look, Cousins isn't a bad QB. He has his limitations (runs like a girl with her girdle slipping, not good with D-linemen bearing down on him) - BUT - give him a clean pocket (and the right plays called) and he will absolutely pick a defense apart. So, he's said he wants to stay in Minnesota - time to put up or shut up. The greats, like Brady, know it's damned hard to build a contender with the QB sucking up all of the cap space and they take a discount in exchange for a chance at a ring. Offer to extend him for 3 years at $20M/yr. If he takes it, you still get cap relief you can use on interior o-line and defense. If not, trade him. I think you can get enough draft ammo and cap relief to either move up for a QB, or rebuild the o-line and defense and roll with Mond for a year and see how he does, then look for QBOTF in 2023.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO