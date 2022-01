FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- Jalen Cone scored five points in the final 44 seconds to allow Northern Arizona eke out a 74-72 win over Idaho on Monday. Mikey Dixon gave the Vandals a 70-69 lead with 61 seconds left in the game, but Cone answered with a layup to put the Lumberjacks in front, then hit three of four shots from the line to preserve the win.

