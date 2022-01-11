ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

More than 60 file

By Ron Gregory
Lootpress
Lootpress
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cOJV5_0di4hpwT00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Improved weather conditions and the anticipation of a regular legislative session sparked an outpouring of candidates filing on day one for the 2022 election today at the state capitol.

Incumbent Republican Congressman Alex Mooney wasted no time putting his hat in the ring for re-election. With the reduction in House of Representatives seat from three to two, Mooney filed in District Two. Fellow GOP Congressman David McKinley has announced he’s running in the same district but has not yet filed.

The third Republican incumbent Carol Miller has announced she’s running for re-election in the Second District.

Although Miller will be the prohibitive favorite, she has already drawn an opponent. Scott Fuller of Kenova got in the race early.

Delegates Ric Griffith and Chad Lovejoy, two Democrats, filed to meet each other in the primary in District 27. Redistricting set up that race.

Meanwhile, incumbent Republican Joshua Holstein and former Democrat Delegate Rodney Miller will face off in District 32. Holstein won that one two years ago.

Democrat Delegate Kayla Young will be running in 36, where Republican Larry Pack is also a candidate.

So the races are clearly on and 2022 will be fascinating to watch.

We’ll provide reqular updates as more and more candidates file.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Wrap of the first week in the House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESA) – Members of the West Virginia House of Delegates wrapped up the first full week of the regular legislative session having already accumulated a bigger economic development win for the state than most Legislatures have claimed in the entirety of their 60 days. When lawmakers gathered...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Report: Bailey is first woman to lead judicial association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Kanawha County Chief Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey has become the first woman elected as president of the West Virginia Judicial Association, according to a published report. “There’s not a more deserving person,“ Putnam Circuit Judge Phillip Stowers, past president of the association, told the Charleston...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

W.Va. AG Praises Victory in Unemployment Case

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey issued the following statement on a West Virginia Supreme Court decision upholding a lower court’s ruling that the state was legally entitled to opt out of additional federal unemployment benefit programs related to the coronavirus pandemic. The court...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Elections
City
Kenova, WV
Charleston, WV
Government
Lootpress

Sidelined by COVID, WVa gov’s address read by clerk

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday proposed a $4.65 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year that includes a previously announced pay raise for teachers and other state workers. The Republican governor’s State of the State address, scheduled for Wednesday night, was called off...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lootpress

Organization to launch syringe clean up in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new initiative to find and properly dispose of discarded syringes around Charleston will launch later this month, officials said. The pilot project called Unstuck Chuck aims to have drug users and other volunteers dedicate at least one day each month to finding and disposing of syringes, Solutions Oriented Addiction Response said in a statement. It also aims to offer education on proper disposal methods and provide appropriate means for disposal, the statement said.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

WVa gov continues to experience moderate COVID symptoms

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice continued to experience moderate symptoms of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after he tested positive for the virus, his office said. Despite being sick and isolating at home, Justice kept in constant communication with his staff during the day as...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

W.Va. AG Applauds Hill Top House Case Dismissal

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is applauding the Jefferson County Circuit Court’s decision to dismiss a lawsuit against the town of Harpers Ferry and the Hill Top House Hotel project in Harpers Ferry. The case centered on whether Harpers Ferry could exercise powers...
HARPERS FERRY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Lovejoy
Person
Alex Mooney
Person
David Mckinley
Lootpress

Governor’s condition continues to improve

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice released the following statement today regarding his health condition following his diagnosis of COVID-19 on Tuesday:. “I’m feeling even better today than I felt yesterday. I miss being in the office and I’m excited to get back to work very soon,” Gov. Justice said. “I’ll never, ever forget all the prayers and well-wishes that I’ve received. I can’t tell you how much Cathy and I appreciate them.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lootpress

City of Charleston hiring in several departments

CHARLESTON, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Charleston is hiring!. According to city officials, six positions are currently open in multiple departments such as parks and recreation, municipal court and public grounds. Positions include assistant deputy clerk, grounds maintenance worker, recreational aid and truck drivers for varying shifts. All...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice health update: January 12, 2022

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Below is an update on the health condition of Gov. Jim Justice following his diagnosis of COVID-19 last night:. Gov. Justice continues to experience moderate symptoms which continue to make him feel unwell. His course of monoclonal antibody treatment was received well. Throughout the course...
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#House Of Representatives#Election#Republican#Gop
Lootpress

Treasurer Moore Praises Gov. Justice’s Massive Jobs Announcements

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Treasurer Riley Moore issued the following statement on the historic jobs announcements made today by Gov. Jim Justice, including investments by Nucor Corp. and GreenPower Motor Company Inc. “This is a great day for West Virginia, and I applaud Governor Justice for his steadfast...
POLITICS
Lootpress

Gov. Justice Announces new manufacturing facility in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Governor Jim Justice announced Wednesday that GreenPower Motor Company will be opening a 9.5-acre manufacturing facility in South Charleston, bringing hundreds of new jobs and millions of dollars in economic impact to West Virginia. Zero-emission, all-electric school busses will be produced in the 80,000 square-foot...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy