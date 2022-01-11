More than 60 file

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Improved weather conditions and the anticipation of a regular legislative session sparked an outpouring of candidates filing on day one for the 2022 election today at the state capitol.

Incumbent Republican Congressman Alex Mooney wasted no time putting his hat in the ring for re-election. With the reduction in House of Representatives seat from three to two, Mooney filed in District Two. Fellow GOP Congressman David McKinley has announced he’s running in the same district but has not yet filed.

The third Republican incumbent Carol Miller has announced she’s running for re-election in the Second District.

Although Miller will be the prohibitive favorite, she has already drawn an opponent. Scott Fuller of Kenova got in the race early.

Delegates Ric Griffith and Chad Lovejoy, two Democrats, filed to meet each other in the primary in District 27. Redistricting set up that race.

Meanwhile, incumbent Republican Joshua Holstein and former Democrat Delegate Rodney Miller will face off in District 32. Holstein won that one two years ago.

Democrat Delegate Kayla Young will be running in 36, where Republican Larry Pack is also a candidate.

So the races are clearly on and 2022 will be fascinating to watch.

We’ll provide reqular updates as more and more candidates file.