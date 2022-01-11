Penn among 16 colleges sued for alleged financial-aid collusion

At this point, it’s no secret that higher education in America is devastatingly expensive. That’s why financial aid is so important: Grants and scholarships can be life-changing for students, especially those from low-income communities. However, a new lawsuit alleges colleges and universities may be short-changing the students who need the most help. As of January 2022, 16 prominent U.S. universities — Brown University, California Institute of Technology, University of Chicago, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Duke University, Emory University, Georgetown University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Northwestern University, University of Notre Dame, University of Pennsylvania, Rice University, Vanderbilt University, and Yale University — are being sued in federal court for alleged antitrust violations in an illegal price fixing scheme.

