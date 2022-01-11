ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Penn among 16 colleges sued for alleged financial-aid collusion

By Michael Tanenbaum
phillyvoice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Pennsylvania is a defendant, along with 15 other top-tier schools, in a federal lawsuit claiming the colleges colluded to determine financial-aid awards for students, violating guidelines that prohibit consideration of an applicant's ability to pay when making admissions decisions. The lawsuit was filed Sunday in Illinois...

www.phillyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ivy League schools - including Yale and Columbia - are among 16 elite universities sued for 'participating in price-fixing cartel and overcharging 170,000 financial aid students hundreds of millions over two decades'

Some of the nation's most prestigious universities - including six of the eight Ivy League schools - were accused of participating in a 'price-fixing cartel' that denied financial aid to nearly 200,000 students in a blockbuster lawsuit. The suit filed by five plaintiffs named 16 colleges that included Yale, Columbia...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Houston Chronicle

Rice among 16 universities accused in price-fixing cartel for financial aid

Rice University is one of 16 higher education institutions named in a lawsuit alleging a “price-fixing” conspiracy to reduce the amount of financial aid they provide to students. Five former students who attended several of the schools claim in a federal lawsuit that the institutions violate antitrust laws...
HOUSTON, TX
HeySoCal

Caltech among universities sued over financial aid formula

Caltech is among 16 universities being sued for alleged violations of antitrust laws by colluding to unfairly reduce the amount of financial aid awarded to students, it was announced Monday. The proposed class-action lawsuit, filed Sunday in Illinois federal court on behalf of five former students who attended some of...
COLLEGES
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Cal Tech, Yale, MIT sued for colluding to hold down financial aid

More than a dozen top U.S. colleges including Cal Tech, Yale, Columbia and MIT were sued for allegedly conspiring to manipulate the admissions system to hold down financial aid for students and benefit wealthy applicants. The proposed antitrust class-action lawsuit, filed Sunday in federal court in Chicago, accuses the university...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Wax
Person
Eric Rosen
Georgetown Voice

Georgetown and other national universities allegedly part of price-fixing cartel to limit financial aid

Georgetown and 15 other top private universities were named defendants in a federal antitrust lawsuit filed on Jan. 9. The suit alleges that the self-described need-blind universities colluded to raise the net price of attendance by illegally considering students’ financial circumstances in admissions decisions. Representatives of five former students...
GEORGETOWN, DC
news4sanantonio.com

'Price-fixing cartel': 16 schools accused of collusion on student aid

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Sixteen top American universities are being sued for alleged antitrust violations and are accused of operating a “price-fixing cartel” that limited student financial aid. The lawsuit alleges the 16 universities have shared their financial aid methodology and systematically favored students from wealthy families and...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Admissions#Yale University#Emory University#Harvard#University Of California#Asians#Congress#The 568 Presidents Group#Georgetown University#Northwestern University#Brown University#University Of Chicago#Columbia University#Cornell University#Dartmouth College#Duke University#University Of Notre Dame#Rice University#Vanderbilt University
williamsonhomepage.com

Vanderbilt, other top colleges sued for alleged antitrust violations

Five former students filed suit in federal court Sunday alleging that top colleges, including Vanderbilt University, have engaged in price fixing and unfairly limiting aid. In addition to Vanderbilt, the defendants include Yale, Georgetown, Northwestern, Brown, the California Institute of Technology, the University of Chicago, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Duke, Emory, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Notre Dame, the University of Pennsylvania and Rice.
COLLEGES
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Notre Dame one of 16 institutions sued for alleged price fixing on financial aid

Notre Dame is among 16 elite American universities being sued for alleged violations of antitrust laws and colluding with other schools to limit students’ financial aid, the Wall Street Journal reported. The federal lawsuit, filed Sunday in the state of Illinois, states the universities engaged in alleged price fixing...
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
740thefan.com

U.S. college grads sue Yale, Columbia, other schools over financial aid

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Five U.S. college graduates have sued 16 major U.S. universities including Yale, Columbia and the University of Chicago, accusing them of colluding to limit financial aid to undergraduate students in violation of antitrust laws. The plaintiffs are seeking class-action status, saying the collusion has limited...
COLLEGES
Elite Daily

This Massive Lawsuit About How Colleges Give Financial Aid Could Affect You

At this point, it’s no secret that higher education in America is devastatingly expensive. That’s why financial aid is so important: Grants and scholarships can be life-changing for students, especially those from low-income communities. However, a new lawsuit alleges colleges and universities may be short-changing the students who need the most help. As of January 2022, 16 prominent U.S. universities — Brown University, California Institute of Technology, University of Chicago, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Duke University, Emory University, Georgetown University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Northwestern University, University of Notre Dame, University of Pennsylvania, Rice University, Vanderbilt University, and Yale University — are being sued in federal court for alleged antitrust violations in an illegal price fixing scheme.
COLLEGES
Hyde Park Herald

U. of C. among schools sued for alleged antitrust violations

The University of Chicago is among the colleges being sued for allegedly forming an anti-competitive cartel to keep financial aid awards low. The class action lawsuit was filed Sunday with the federal district court in Chicago by a group of five plaintiffs who were students at Duke, Vanderbilt and Northwestern. Other defendants include Yale, Brown and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy