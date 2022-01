Hopes were high on Friday, January 14, when United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 agreed to restart contract talks with Kroger-owned King Soopers, Colorado's largest grocery chain (counting stores that operate under the City Market brand), in an effort to resolve a strike that began two days earlier. But the union's version of events portrays the results of the initial session as falling somewhere between useless and ugly.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO