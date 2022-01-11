ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watson's issues doomed Houston Texans before season's start

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans’ troubles this season began months before...

NFL World Reacts To Significant Deshaun Watson News

The Houston Texans star quarterback sat out the entire 2021 season as he faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. Watson was accused by more than 20 women of sexual misconduct while getting massages. Houston decided to hold Watson out of the 2021 season while his case plays out. It remains...
Houston attorney Tony Buzbee sets dates to take Deshaun Watson's deposition

HOUSTON - Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents 22 women who have filed lawsuits against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging sexual misconduct and/or sexual assault, told FOX 26 Sports he has established dates to take Watson’s deposition. The Latest: No Deshaun Watson trade deal, sources say; attorney for women...
Trading Deshaun Watson: Why Can't the Houston Texans Hurry Up?

"A watched pot never boils,'' Benjamin Franklin taught us in 1785. "You Can't Hurry Love,'' The Supremes taught us in 1966. And in 2021 and 2022 and hopefully not too much longer?. There is not “any more clarity today than there was here previously,'' Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio teaches...
