Arians believes Brady is NFL MVP, and it's not a close race

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — For all the talk about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defying the odds...

CBS Boston

ESPN’s Seth Wickersham Thinks Tom Brady Will Retire After This Playoff Run With Bucs

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady plans to play football forever. Or so we think. One ESPN writer — who’s spent a lot of time covering Tom Brady — thinks that the end is much closer for the 44-year-old QB. In an article featuring playoff predictions from different ESPN analysts, writers and personalities, Wickersham shared that he’s got a feeling that this playoff run will be the final one for TB12. “We know that the Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger will retire. But I think Tom Brady will, too,” Wickersham said. Wickersham couched the claim by saying it’s “just a hunch.” Still, given that Wickerhsam released a 500-plus-page book...
NFL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Gives Super Bowl Tickets To Young Brain Cancer Survivor Noah Reeb

BOSTON (CBS) — Earlier this season, Noah Reeb and his father flew across the country to see Tom Brady and thank the quarterback in person for the motivation and inspiration during Reeb’s battle with brain cancer. Now, Brady is sending his appreciation to Noah and his family, in the form of a Super Bowl trip. In a video posted by the NFL on Saturday, Brady surprised the Reeb family by telling them that they’ll be going to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles next month. “Hey, Noah. What’s up man? Happy new year, I know it’s been a while. I hope you’ve been enjoying the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown’s Message For Tom Brady

Earlier Saturday morning, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown found himself in the headlines. Just two weeks after storming off the field, Brown had a message for his former quarterback. The talented wide receiver said Tom Brady is “his guy,” despite comments to the contrary from last week.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Rex Ryan Names The NFL’s “Next Tom Brady”

ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan knows who the next Tom Brady will be in the NFL moving forward. He spoke about the Bengals win over the Raiders on Sunday Morning’s NFL Countdown and thinks that Joe Burrow is going to be a Brady clone. “To me, you wanna see...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Julian Edelman converts into Buccanism after Tom Brady, Buccaneers save $50,000 bet

After the New England Patriots disappointed him on Saturday, former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman seems to be converting to the Tom Brady and Tampa Buccaneers fandom. Edelman made a $100,000 bet on the Patriots and Buccaneers making it to the Super Bowl. He placed $50,000 on New England, and the other half on Tampa Bay–a pair of gamble that would have netted him $545,000. Unfortunately, his first bet failed after Bill Belichick and co. received a 47-17 beating against the Buffalo Bills in their Wild Card showdown.
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady leads Tampa Bay Buccaneers to wildcard win over Philadelphia Eagles

Tom Brady shone as his quest for an eighth Super Bowl title continued with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers easing into week two of the play-offs courtesy of a routine victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.The reigning NFL champions made light work of the challenge ahead of them, running out 31-15 winners in the wildcard round.Two unanswered touchdowns on short runs from first Giovani Bernard and then Ke’Shawn Vaughn had the Bucs well ahead, leading 17-0 at half-time before Brady took centre stage..@MikeEvans13_ goes flipping into the end zone! #GoBucs 📺: #PHIvsTB on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/UuUj1l70ie— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2022The...
NFL
CBS Philly

Eagles Eliminated From NFL Playoffs After 31-15 Loss To Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns Sunday, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers launch their bid for a return to the Super Bowl with a dominating 31-15 NFC wild-card playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The defending champions set the tempo from the start, with Brady leading a pair of long TD drives in the opening quarter and building the lead to 17-0 by halftime. The seven-time Super Bowl winner finished off the Eagles with TD passes of 2 yards to Rob Gronkowski and 36 yards to Mike Evans, improving his dazzling playoff record to 35-11...
NFL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Posts Hilariously Self-Aware Hype Video Before Buccaneers’ Playoff Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Hype videos are generally inoffensive pieces of media. They exist to fire up the fans of a particular team and/or athlete, and that’s about it. But once in a blue moon, they do backfire. Tom Brady and the Patriots learned that at the end of the 2019 season. On the day of the Patriots’ playoff game against the Titans, Brady posted a hype video on social media. In it, Brady was the lion, the king of the jungle. His opponents — in this case the Titans — were jackals and hyenas who were “barking at him, laughing at him.” Turns out, the...
NFL
FanSided

Leonard Fournette news makes Buccaneers game plan clear

Before today, Bruce Arians had said that the activation of running back Leonard Fournette off the injured reserve list would be a game time decision. However, with the emergence of the news that Fournette will now definitely be out on Sunday, the Buccaneers game plan is almost certainly sealed. Not...
NFL
perutribune.com

Jalen Hurts, Eagles outclassed by Tom Brady, Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Hurts left the stadium in a walking boot, carrying the burden of an ineffective offense that didn't show up until it was too late. Hurts threw two interceptions, the NFL’s No. 1 rushing offense was shut down and the Philadelphia Eagles had no chance against Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals What Bruce Arians Told Him In Viral Moment

In the middle of last weekend’s regular season finale against the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady appeared to receive some pretty shocking news from head coach Bruce Arians. A clip of the 44-year-old’s surprised reaction quickly became an internet sensation, though no one could quite figure out what was said in the exchange.
NFL
perutribune.com

Brady, Buccaneers extend playoff winning streak to 5 games

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running out of superlatives to describe the impact of Tom Brady. The defending Super Bowl champions improved to 5-0 in postseason games since the 44-year-old quarterback joined the Bucs in 2020, dominating the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 in a NFC wild-card victory.
NFL

