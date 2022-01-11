COVID-19: Schools in our area that have canceled classes or switched to remote learning

WSOC Classroom

An increase in COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages have led schools across our area to move to remote learning.

A state law prevents districts from moving to virtual learning long-term, but they can make the switch temporarily due to “COVID-19 exposures that result in insufficient school personnel or required student quarantines.”

[ ALSO READ: Can NC schools move to remote learning due to COVID-19? ]

Classes must go back to in-person learning as soon as staff is available or quarantines are over.

Local schools are also dealing with staffing shortages. Across the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school district, more than 1,000 teachers missed classes last week, but the district said it only had 400 substitutes to fill in.

>> As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, below are schools across our area that have closed or switch to remote learning, and for how long.

Burke County:

Stanly County:

Albemarle Middle SchoolSwitched to remote learning from Jan. 11 until Jan. 20

(WATCH BELOW: Can NC schools move to remote learning due to COVID-19?)

©2022 Cox Media Group