Accidents

Bronx fire death toll drops to 17, including 8 children, as faulty self-closing doors blamed for lethal smoke spread

By CHRIS SOMMERFELDT AND JANON FISHER
Sacramento Bee
 7 days ago

NEW YORK — The death toll from this weekend’s horrific apartment building fire in the Bronx has dropped from 19 to 17 fatalities — eight children and nine adults — and New York City Fire Department officials are honing in on faulty fire doors as a reason for the devastating scope...

www.sacbee.com

thecity.nyc

Self-Closing Door Law Failed to Save Bronx Fire Victims

In 2018, a year after a fire in a residential building killed 12 in his district, then-Bronx City Council member Ritchie Torres co-sponsored a bill mandating that all residential buildings must have self-closing doors by mid-2021. Now a congressman, Torres announced on Monday a federal, state and local task force...
BRONX, NY
NY1

Records show complaints at Bronx building over faulty door, lack of heat

The building in the Bronx where a fire Sunday led to 17 deaths has a history of complaints and building violations over lack of heat, a defective door, pests and elevator malfunctions, city records show. Fire department officials have said the fire was sparked by a malfunctioning space heater in...
BRONX, NY
wbgo.org

Door Malfunctioned Causing Smoke To Quickly Spread In Bronx Fire That Killed 17

The death toll from Sunday’s Bronx fire has been lowered from 19 to 17 following a miscount. Numerous people still remain hospitalized in critical condition. Most of the fire victims suffered smoke inhalation. Fire Commissioner Dan Nigro says the door to the apartment where the fire started was supposed to automatically close but it remained open when the tenant evacuated, allowing smoke to quickly spread.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams suggests faulty door could have helped Bronx blaze spread

Mayor Eric Adams suggested a faulty door could have helped the smoke from the deadly Bronx apartment inferno spread — and has promised the city’s fire marshals will conduct an “extremely thorough” investigation. “We have a law here that requires doors to close automatically. We are...
BRONX, NY
News4Jax.com

19 people dead, including children, in large Bronx apartment building fire

NEW YORK – A malfunctioning space heater sparked a fire that filled a high-rise Bronx apartment building with thick smoke Sunday morning, killing 19 people including nine children in New York City’s deadliest blaze in three decades. Trapped residents broke windows for air and stuffed wet towels under...
BRONX, NY
arcamax.com

Bronx fire death toll drops to 17

NEW YORK — New York Mayor Eric Adams said Monday that the death toll from this weekend’s apartment building fire in the Bronx has dropped to 17 fatalities — eight children and nine adults — from 19 originally thought to have died. The city Medical Examiner...
BRONX, NY
FireEngineering.com

Bronx Fire: NYC Inspectors Previously Flagged Issues with Self-Closing Doors

Jan. 11—NEW YORK — As community members in the Bronx mourned the 17 people who died in a high-rise apartment fire, authorities on Tuesday continued investigating how smoke spread so quickly. Fire and city officials said a malfunctioning space heater caused the blaze, but the choking smoke throughout...
BRONX, NY
thecity.nyc

Deadly Bronx Blaze Prompts Scrutiny of Open Door That Spread Smoke

At least 19 people, including nine children, are dead after a fire broke out in a high-rise building on E 181st Street in Fordham Heights late on Sunday morning. Up to 32 more are in hospitals across the borough receiving treatment for critical injuries stemming from the fire, Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday evening.
BRONX, NY
TheDailyBeast

Faulty Fire Doors Were Flagged Six Times Before Deadly Bronx Blaze, Report Says

Inspectors repeatedly flagged broken fire doors at the Bronx high-rise where 17 people died in a blaze on Sunday, the New York Post reports. Earlier this week, fire officials said deadly black smoke was able to spread through the building because some of the self-closing doors that were designed to trap fire and smoke failed to close behind panicked residents as they fled from the flames. Now, the Post reports inspectors from the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development cited the apartment block six times between 2013 and 2019 for failing to properly maintain its self-closing doors. One broken door was reportedly flagged in March 2017 and wasn’t fixed until July 2020, though other issues appear to have been fixed within months. Building resident Cookie Dennis said: “My door doesn’t self-close and never has... I have lived here 27 years, and I don’t ever remember the door closing by itself.” The building was owned by billionaire real-estate investor Rubin Schron until December 2019. Schron didn’t comment on the Post’s report.
BRONX, NY
therealdeal.com

Bronx building where deadly fire occurred had faulty doors, heat issues

UPDATED Jan. 10th, 2022, 7:28 p.m.: A month ago, a resident at 333 East 181st Street complained that a self-closing door was not working and that a malfunctioning radiator had left an entire unit without heat. Early reporting suggests similar issues in a separate apartment in the West Bronx building...
BRONX, NY
The Independent

Investigators looking at whether door malfunction contributed to Bronx fire deaths

A self-closing door is at the centre of an investigation into a fire at a building in New York’s Bronx borough that killed 17 people.It emerged that smoke from the fire – and not the fire itself – had caused the deaths because of a possible “maintenance issue” with the self-closing door that allowed the smoke to escape and spread in the 19-storey building, New York city officials said on Monday.“There may have been a maintenance issue with this door, and that is going to be part of the ongoing investigation,” New York city’s mayor Eric Adams said.“This is...
ACCIDENTS

