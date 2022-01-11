ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tracking lake effect snow tonight, another cold start Tuesday

By Ryan Halicki
WYTV.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScattered lake effect snow showers and flurries will continue this evening and into the night. Snowfall won’t add up to too much, with accumulations of a dusting of 1″ possible. A few pockets of around 2″ are possible, especially into the northern snow belt. With cold temps, snow won’t have any...

www.wytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Mount Washington Sees ‘Fierce’ 121 MPH Wind Gust, Expects Up To 20 Inches Of Snow From Winter Storm

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (CBS) — A winter storm battered New England on Monday, and nowhere were the conditions harsher than the summit of Mount Washington. The Mount Washington Observatory reported “fierce winds and heavy snow,” with gusts consistently topping 100 mph and peaking at 121 mph. Between 14 and 20 inches of snow are expected from the storm at the highest elevations. Video from the summit showed low visibility as the powerful winds whipped up the snow. According to the summit forecast, the storm will bring in even colder temperatures as it pulls away. Temperatures for Tuesday are expected to be 10 below, with a wind chill as low as 60 below zero.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

MLK Day Off To A Cold Start, Sunny Skies Ahead With Highs In Lower 60s

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – We are off to a cold start with temperatures in the 30s. A beautiful MLK day ahead with sunny skies, light winds and highs in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be our warmest of the week with highs in the mid 70s, partly cloudy skies, and breezy southwesterly winds 15-25 mph. Changes arrive Wednesday as another arctic front slides through North Texas. It passes through mid-morning shifting our winds out of the north 15-25 mph with partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible as the front moves through although most areas will remain dry. Cold air settles in behind the front and sticks with us through the end of the work week. Thursday through Saturday mornings we start off in the 20s!  
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Start#Black Ice
chautauquatoday.com

Winter storm exits, lake effect snow returns

As the major winter storm exits the Northeast, colder air and lake effect snow make a return to the area. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 10 pm tonight for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and southern Erie counties. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 10 pm tonight until 10 am Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Northwest winds gusting as high as 40 mph will create considerable blowing and drifting snow.
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
CBS Philly

Wind Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia Region As Gusty Winds Expected To Be Weather Threat After Rain, Snow

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It started as snow, then turned into freezing rain, but now the Philadelphia region is dealing with the wind on Monday. Lingering effects from Sunday’s potent winter storm will continue in the area.  A few scattered snow showers are possible through this evening. The snow showers won’t amount to much other than an additional dusting as drier air starts filtering back into the region. High pressure will start to build across the Northeast leading to a tight pressure gradient. As this occurs, the main weather threat becomes a prolonged period of gusty winds. Winds are expected to gust between...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fortwaynesnbc.com

Cloudy, breezy Monday with light lake effect snow

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Cloudy skies and sub-freezing temperatures are in store this Monday while gusty winds bring a chance for lake effect snow through the day. Morning temperatures start in the mid-20s with wind chills in the teens. Highs will only reach the low 30s as winds become stronger. Light drizzle and lake effect snow will linger through most of Monday as skies are otherwise cloudy. Precipitation winds down through the evening as skies remain cloudy and lows fall to the low 20s.
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Low 20s Monday Night; Arctic Cold Front Coming Wednesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for scattered clouds Monday night with lows in the low 20s. The First Alert Weather models are calling for a breezy and cloudy day on Tuesday with highs near 40 degrees. A south wind on Tuesday could gust to 30 miles per hour at times in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) The next arctic cold front arrives on Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the low 20s, then fall to the teens in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) A gusty north wind will make for single digit wind chills by the late afternoon. Temperatures will continue to fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills below zero, and as cold as 10-below in some spots in the western suburbs by Thursday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will be in the teens, with single digits expected once again for Thursday night. Highs in the 20s are expected for Friday and this weekend. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 21. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. High 39. WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, high of 24. Falling temperatures in the afternoon to the teens, then single digits at night.
CHICAGO, IL
KSLA

Tracking another cold front by midweek

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our next weather maker arrives on Wednesday. A cold front will push into the ArkLaTex bringing our only chance of rain this week followed by another shot of cold air. Overnight we’ll see mainly clear skies with only a few thin cirrus clouds moving in. Temperatures...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WKTV

Lake effect snow tonight

Tonight: Lake effect snow showers. Low 14. Tomorrow morning: Cloudy with flurries. Temperatures in the mid teens. Tomorrow afternoon: Cold and partly cloudy. High 17. Tomorrow evening: Partly cloudy and cold. Low teens. Local snowfall totals:. 10"West Leyden. 8"Mohawk. 8" Dolgeville. 8"Remsen. 5.5" Oneonta. 5" New Hartford. 5" Oriskany. 5"...
ENVIRONMENT
WNEM

Icy spots tonight, snow for some on Tuesday

Monday came up with less sunshine, but temperatures are back on a slow climb. Some of us will be looking out for snow on Tuesday, too!. Mostly cloudy skies will continue overnight with only a few spotty flurries expected from time to time. More concerning is the chance for some freezing drizzle. This could lead to some icy conditions here and there, so be sure to remain alert if you will be traveling at any time through the Tuesday morning commute.
ENVIRONMENT
WNEM

Icy spots tonight, snow for some on Tuesday

Monday came up with less sunshine, but temperatures are back on a slow climb. Some of us will be looking out for snow on Tuesday, too!. Mostly cloudy skies will continue overnight with only a few spotty flurries expected from time to time. More concerning is the chance for some freezing drizzle. This could lead to some icy conditions here and there, so be sure to remain alert if you will be traveling at any time through the Tuesday morning commute.
ENVIRONMENT
WJBF.com

Cold Tuesday Morning- Tracking Rain & Winter Mix…

As of 7PM Monday- Today was a windy day with wind gusts from 20-35 mph. Our wind advisories have now ended and winds are settling down a bit. Temperatures are in the upper 30s and low 40s, but the wind chill makes it feel like we are in the low 30s. Tomorrow morning will be very cold in the mid 20s. It will be a sunny Tuesday with highs in the 50s. On Wednesday, we will warm up a bit, but then temperatures will drop right back down to below average later in the week.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Sunshine, But Still Chilly Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The winds have finally died down after a very windy Monday all across the state. BWI Marshall reported a 48 mph wind gust on Monday. Sunshine, but a still rather chilly day is coming on Tuesday, with highs only in the upper 30’s. On Wednesday a warmer southwest flow will boost our afternoon high to the upper 40’S to make it the warmest day of the week. Clouds will come back on Wednesday night as yet another cold front approaches. Some showers, which may mix with some snow, may move in later at night into Thursday morning. Thursday will begin to get colder most of the afternoon with more sub-freezing air coming especially on Friday and Saturday. Partly cloudy skies will accompany the new arctic air. By Saturday we may see overcast skies, as a system may be developing someplace off the east coast, but no details are available at this time. This of course will be monitored all week long by our first alert weather team. Highs this weekend will still only be around freezing once again. This January is turning out to be much colder than previous ones over the past several years. Have a great day and stay tuned! Bob Turk
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy