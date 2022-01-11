ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Hell or High Water’ TV Series in the Works at Fox

By Rachel Leishman
Collider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Taylor Sheridan film Hell or High Water is getting its very own TV adaptation at Fox, according to Variety. As of right now, none of the original cast or Sheridan are attached to the project. The 2016 movie, which starred Ben Foster, Chris Pine, Jeff Bridges, and Gil...

