‘Hell or High Water’ TV Series in the Works at Fox

The series Quantum Leap, which ran from 1989-1993 on NBC, is getting a sequel series. It starred Scott Bakula as Dr. Sam Beckett and Dean Stockwell as Al. After a government experiment, Dr. Beckett finds himself jumping into the bodies of different people of the past and working out their problems while trying to return to his time. The new story follows a new team tasked with reopening Dr. Beckett’s experiment while trying to understand the machine and the man behind it. Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt are writing the pilot and currently executive produce La Brea. They will also executive produce the sequel series to Quantum Leap through their production company I Have an Idea!. Unfortunately, Dean Stockwell passed in 2021, and there is no official word whether or not Scott Bakula will return for the NBC sequel series.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO