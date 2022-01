Key design elements of Apple's "iPhone 14 Pro" are beginning to emerge ahead of the device's expected unveiling in September. The ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro Max, which are expected to come in the same 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes as the iPhone 13 Pro and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max, are expected to feature a refreshed design. Apple usually redesigns its flagship iPhone models every two to three years, and since the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models mostly shared the same design, a more substantial refresh seems plausible for 2022.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO