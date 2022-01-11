Intel hired a new chief financial officer and promoted another executive

DoorDash CEO Tony Xu will join Meta Platforms' board of directors, the social media titan announced Tuesday. The election of Xu is the first new addition to the board of Facebook and Instagram's parent company since it rebranded as Meta Platforms last year. And it comes at a time when the company is being challenged on multiple fronts, especially from government regulators who contend that the company has gotten too large.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO