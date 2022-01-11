ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intel hired a new chief financial officer and promoted another executive

The chipmaking giant named Micron CFO David Zinsner to be its new financial head and...

Silicon Valley Business Journal

Meta Platforms adds DoorDash CEO Tony Xu to board of directors

DoorDash CEO Tony Xu will join Meta Platforms' board of directors, the social media titan announced Tuesday. The election of Xu is the first new addition to the board of Facebook and Instagram's parent company since it rebranded as Meta Platforms last year. And it comes at a time when the company is being challenged on multiple fronts, especially from government regulators who contend that the company has gotten too large.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Business
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Tesla is losing its head of human resources to a startup

Tesla Inc.'s head of human resources is reportedly leaving the company to join a startup that offers a recruiting service. Heretofore one of the most prominent Black managers at Tesla, Valerie Capers Workman will become the chief legal officer at Stryder Corp, the company behind the Handshake job listing app, Bloomberg reported. Workman has been at Tesla for nearly four years and served as its vice president of people for the last 18 months.
BUSINESS
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Report: Medical device makers Shockwave Medical and Penumbra are in merger talks

Two Bay Area medical device makers are reportedly considering a merger. Shockwave Medical Inc. (Nasdaq:SWAV) is considering combining with Penumbra Inc., Bloomberg reported Saturday. That report followed one a day earlier from Bloomberg that said Santa Clara-based Shockwave was working with an adviser to study a merger or partnership in response to receiving feelers from possible acquirers.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Construction tech startup SupplyHound raises $2.5 million in seed funding

Bay Area construction startup SupplyHound has raised $2.5 million in seed funding, the company announced Tuesday. Founder Jim Margolis launched SupplyHound in 2019 with the goal of digitizing — and therefore optimizing — the materials procurement process for residential contractors and their suppliers. The app-based platform first offered its services in Marin County; it has since expanded to markets across the Bay Area and into Phoenix.
ECONOMY
Silicon Valley Business Journal

San Jose data connectivity business Credo Technology Group files plans to go public

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. is the first Bay Area company to file new plans to go public in 2022. The San Jose company led by co-founder and CEO William Brennan provides chips and cables for high-speed data transmission. It set a placeholder fundraising target of $100 million that's likely to change when it formally announces the price targets for its initial public offering.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Micron outlook buoys hopes for semiconductor companies in new year

Shares of Micron Technologies Inc. jumped by more than 9% in early trading on Tuesday after the chipmaker offered a strong outlook for next year. The Idaho-based company, which has its Bay Area offices in San Jose, was recently highlighted as a top pick in a report from analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They also like the prospects of two Santa Clara companies — Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Marvell Technologies Inc.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Silicon Valley Business Journal

The Silicon Valley Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

