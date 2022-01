Online retail firm The Very Group has reported a surge in Christmas sales, boosted by strong demand for electricals and homeware products.The company, which runs Very.co.uk and Littlewoods, said sales grew by 21.9% for the seven weeks to December 24, against the same period in 2019.It said the strongest increase was in its electricals business – where sales rose 28.2% for the period – on the back of soaring demand for new games consoles.Christmas 2021 results are in! 🎄Thanks to the commitment of our teammates, we delivered another amazing festive period for our customers and +21.9% growth in Very retail sales...

