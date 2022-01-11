Fresh Baked Bagel Retailers

Aldi has opened its first checkout-free store, where shoppers will be able to pick up products and leave without queuing to pay.The discount supermarket’s new site in Greenwich south-east London will also allow customers to buy alcohol, using facial age estimation technology to check whether they appear to be over the age of 25.The move follows in the footsteps of rivals Amazon and Tesco who have both opened checkout-free stores.Staff will use a series of hi-tech cameras to follow customers as they do their shopping, and then bill them when they leave.Aldi had been trialling the store...

