Rev Pro Live in London 57 Results 1.9.22: Undisputed British Tag Title Match, More

By Jeremy Thomas
Cover picture for the articleRevolution Pro Wrestling held its Live in London 57 show on Sunday, with the Undisputed British Tag Team Titles on the line and more. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:. * Dan Moloney pinned Lee Hunter after the Drilla Killer. * Callum Newman and JJ Gale...

WWE’s John Cena: I drank three beers before WrestleMania 34

John Cena has revealed he had three beers before taking on The Undertaker in a surprise match at WrestleMania 34.Cena took on the iconic WWE wrestler at the event in 2018 before both stars retired from the sport. Cena took his bow in 2021 and The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, retired in 2020. Cena has now said he had three beers ahead of the clash.“Everybody is chilled and watched the show,” he told Pat McAfee on his podcast Then I made great friends with some people who traveled from Australia, people who traveled from across the US, buying each...
Jim Ross On His Recent Advice To Jade Cargill, Her Potential As a Future Babyface In AEW

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his recent advice to Jade Cargill, her potential as a babyface in AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jim Ross on his recent advice to Jade Cargill: “I said, ‘You’ve got a lot of work to do.’ I talked to her about this yesterday and I said, ‘In basketball, a sport you did really well in, you’ve gotta learn things that go along with the game. For example, in basketball, you’ve gotta learn how to shoot free throws. In wrestling, there are certain things you’ve gotta learn how to do that are crucial in the maturation of a pro wrestler. Taking a flat-back bump, throwing crisp strikes, not being stupid, and that type of thing.’ She’s really smart, and she wants to be really, really good. She realizes that her look is her meal ticket right now. But it won’t always be, because once your look is exposed for several weeks and what have you, it becomes not as special. So, you’ve gotta bring things with your game and that’s her charge right now. She’s gotta be able to do that, and it’s not going to happen overnight. I don’t even know if it’ll happen in 2022. It’s got to be constant work to get good at what you do and that’s where we are with her.”
Dan Moloney
Roy Knight
Update on The Status of the Street Profits’ Contracts With WWE

Fightful Select reports that the Street Profits currently have ‘plenty of time’ left on their WWE deals. There had been some confusion when the site previously reported that their contracts were good “at least through 2021.” This was because they signed multi-year contracts in 2019, which would, by definition, be at least two years.
UFC 270 live stream: How to watch Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane online and on TV

Francis Ngannou defends his heavyweight title for the first time this weekend, when he take on interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270.Ngannou (16-3), widely considered to be the greatest power-puncher in UFC history, has achieved 10 of his 11 wins in the promotion via knockout or TKO, with the other coming via submission.In his most recent bout, the French-Cameroonian took the heavyweight belt from Stipe Miocic in March, knocking out the American to avenge a humbling decision defeat from 2018. Gane (10-0), meanwhile, fought and won three times in 2021, the...
WWE Superstars Sheamus & Bayley Attend Dallas Cowboys Game at AT&T Stadium

– WWE Superstars Bayley and Sheamus were in attendance as today’s Dallas Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. They were there to promote WrestleMania 38, which will be held at the venue later this year. You can check out some photos of the group at the posted...
Moose Explains Why He Wants to Face Roman Reigns Over Brock Lesnar

– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Impact Wrestling World champion Moose explained why he wants a match with WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns over the current WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Moose on wanting to face Roman Reigns: “I’m a big believer about speaking...
WWE News: Video of What Happened After Smackdown Went Off the Air, Peacemaker Cast Interview, Clip From Talking Smack

– After WWE Smackdown went off the air last night, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns continued to tease a physical confrontation ahead of their match at the Royal Rumble. But just as the fans got excited for it, Reigns dropped off the apron and the Usos attacked. The attack is where the clip ends, but it eventually led to a dark match main event, in which Rollins and the Viking Raiders defeated Reigns and the Usos.
Eric Bischoff Says AEW Should Stop Referencing WWE If They’re Not Willing To Go Head-to-Head, Tony Khan Says Bischoff Is ‘Irresponsible’

The Toronto Star has a new article talking about the rise of AEW as a viable alternative to WWE. In the story, there are several quotes from people associated with WWE as well as critics of the promotion. One of these critics is Eric Bischoff, who said AEW needs to stop referencing WWE on their programming unless they are willing to compete head-to-head.
Update On Asuka’s Status With WWE Following Lengthy Absence

Asuka hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since Money in the Bank, and a photo posted last August showed that her arm was in a sling. She also noted she had dental work done after a kick from Shayna Baszler knocked her teeth out. Neither she nor WWE ever confirmed any sort of injury, but she may be healed and on her way back.
UFC 270 UK and US time: When does Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane start?

In the main event of UFC 270 this Saturday, Francis Ngannou makes the first defence of his heavyweight title as he comes up against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane.Ngannou is 16-3 in professional mixed martial arts and 11-2 in the UFC, with all of his wins in the promotion coming via stoppage – 10 by knockout/TKO and one by submission. In his last outing, the French-Cameroonian avenged a 2018 decision loss to Stipe Miocic by knocking out the American to take his heavyweight title in March.Meanwhile, Gane (10-0) is more known for his speed and technicality than...
Impact Wrestling News: Scott D’Amore Thanks Matt Striker For His Work With the Company, D’Amore Attends GCW Event, AXS TV To Air More Classic Impact PPVs

– In a post on Twitter, Scott D’Amore thanked Matt Striker for his work with Impact Wrestling. Striker worked there for a full year. Tom Hannifan was hired as the new lead play-by-play announcer earlier this month. D’Amore wrote: “Now that @IMPACTWRESTLING #HardToKlll & this weeks #IMPACTonAXSTV episode are...
WWE Live Results 1.16.22: Women’s Championships On the Line, More

WWE held a live event in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Sunday with both Women’s Championships defended and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Finn Balor defeated Austin Theory. * Chad Gable defeated Riddle. * WWE United States Championship Match:...
Shayna Baszler On Why She Moved From MMA to Pro Wrestling

In an interview with Argus Leader, Shayna Baszler spoke about making the transition from an MMA fighter to a professional wrestler. Here are highlights:. On why she changed careers from MMA to wrestling: “I think my coach had recognized and I think, you know, in hindsight, I can admit it, I think I was falling out of love with MMA, I started losing fights I shouldn’t have. I didn’t feel scared anymore. You know what I mean? Like I just didn’t care as much as I did before, when I was younger in the sport. So we asked the UFC, hey, could she do some pro wrestling in between? Just to keep her busy and in shape and keep doing stuff, earn some money and they were like, ‘no.’ And so my coach sat me down and was like, ‘Listen, how about we step away and do this pro wrestling thing and see just a reset?'”
AEW Dark Taping Results from Universal Studios (SPOILERS): Former Impact Star Debuts

Below are results from Saturday’s AEW Dark TV tapings which took place at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. Results courtesy of F4WOnline.com. Former Impact star Rohit Raju debuted, losing to Shawn Dean. Session 1. * Gunn Club (w/ Billy Gunn) defeated two enhancement talents. * Leyla Hirsch defeated Katalina...
