Report: Seahawks QB Geno Smith Arrested Monday

By Associated Press
 7 days ago
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Monday following the team’s season-ending victory in Arizona.

According to King County Court records, Smith was arrested at 2:10 a.m. and was released from custody around 9:30 a.m. Smith was arrested by the Washington State Patrol, but no other information was immediately available.

“Geno is fully cooperative with the investigation. I hope that an open mind can be kept by all as the facts are ascertained,” Smith’s attorney Jon Fox said in a statement.

Smith has just completed his third season with the Seahawks and had the most extensive playing time of his tenure in Seattle. He appeared in four games and started three while Russell Wilson was out due to finger surgery. Smith threw for 702 yards and five touchdowns with one interception.

Smith had appeared in just one game during his first two seasons with Seattle. He was on a one-year contract with Seattle and will be a free agent after the end of the current NFL season.

Comments / 87

Jeremy Trusty
6d ago

Guilty until proven innocent is how the media sees it. They report bring arrested but never apologize when the person they slandered is found not guilty. The media is out of control.

Reply(4)
21
Donna Desario
6d ago

Wow. I have seen less attention to a local shooting or assualt. Also,leave it to TMZ to try and squeeze whatever drama they can out of it

Reply
6
Big Daddy
6d ago

Innocent until proven guilty.. Even cops allegedly drink and drive.. even cops tells lies.. let’s wait until trial.

Reply(2)
16
