ED fires State Security minister Ncube

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday fired State Security minister Owen “Mudha” Ncube from government with immediate effect over “inappropriate conduct”. Ncube has all along been perceived as one of Mnangagwas’s allies as he hails from the Midlands province. In a statement, Chief Secretary to the...
A Turkish court on Monday extended the detention of a civil society leader, ignoring a deadline from Europe's top human rights body to release him, in a case that has hurt Ankara's ties with the West.
The 64-year-old businessman and philanthropist, Osman Kavala, has been held without a conviction since October 2017 for allegedly financing a wave of 2013 anti-government protests and playing a role in an attempted coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016.
But an Istanbul court on Monday turned down a motion from Kavala's defence for him to be released. And the court set a new hearing for February 21.
The case is souring Turkey's ties with its traditional Western allies.
The Kremlin's most prominent critic Alexei Navalny said Monday he did not regret returning to Russia a year ago, despite his jailing and a historic crackdown on the opposition. On his return to Russia, Navalny was jailed for more than two years on old fraud charges he says are politically motivated.
Boris Johnson’s government has been handed a blow in its plan to restrict protests outside parliament after peers backed an amendment protecting large demonstrations in the area.Home secretary Priti Patel’s policing bill, currently making its way through parliament, would crack down on large-scale protests around parliament, Downing Street and Whitehall.Any demonstration which makes “the passage of a vehicle more difficult” would be deemed illegal under the government’s bill – which would also restrict the use of loudspeakers in an even larger area of central London.However, an amendment protecting legal ways to organise large protests around parliament passed in the Lords...
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States has raised an illness with Russia that has afflicted American diplomats as it works to find out what the ailment is and what causes it.
A legal bid by former Irish Defence Forces member Lisa Smith to have terror-related charges against her dropped has been heard at the Special Criminal Court.Co Louth woman Smith, 39, is accused of being a member of so-called Islamic State (IS) and financing terrorism.At a hearing on Monday, Michael O’Higgins SC for Ms Smith, made an application for the case to be dismissed on the grounds there is not sufficient evidence to convict her on any of the charges.The claim was rejected by Sean Gillane SC for the prosecution.The hearing was adjourned on Monday and will resume on Tuesday at...
Nigeria's northern Zamfara state reopened schools on Monday four months after they were shut due to mass kidnappings of students by criminal gangs, the local government said. Northwest and central Nigeria have been plagued by heavily armed criminal gangs, called bandits locally, who carry out deadly raids on villages, kidnapping residents and burning homes after looting them.
A state TV series documenting high-profile officials caught in President Xi Jinping's purge of the Communist Party's upper echelons has captivated millions in China and renewed focus on widespread abuses of power.
The former head of Interpol, an ex-spy chief and a Xinjiang governor accused of "trading power for sex" are just some of the cadres to suffer spectacular falls from grace.
Ostensibly a crackdown on corruption, critics say the wide-ranging campaign has also served to remove those voicing criticism of the all-powerful leader.
Here are some of the political heavyweights caught in Xi's anti-graft net.
BRUSSELS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - NATO would be likely to reinforce its troop presence in the Black Sea and the Baltics while fending off cyberattacks if Russia were to invade Ukraine, diplomats and former officials said. But with the Western military alliance under no treaty obligation to defend Ukraine, which...
Sri Lanka’s leader on Tuesday promised human rights reforms and “justice” for missing persons from the country's civil war, after years of resisting calls for such measures.President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was speaking before a new session of Parliament as the Sri Lankan government looks for international support in dealing with a heavy fiscal and debt crisis.“We reject racism. What this government wants is to equally protect the honor and rights of all citizens,” Rajapaksa said.“Therefore I urge politicians who still incite people against each other for political gains to refrain from doing so.”The Sri Lankan leader added he was willing...
A Polish Senate commission opened an investigation into the use of powerful spyware against government critics by hearing testimony Monday from cybersecurity experts, who compared targeting of opposition figures under the right-wing government to methods used by the Kremlin against critics in Russia.John Scott-Railton and Bill Marczak, senior researchers with the Citizen Lab a research group based at the University of Toronto, told the seven-member committee they were able to confirm that data was stolen from the phone of a Polish senator, Krzysztof Brejza. That came on top of their findings in late December that Brejza and two...
The Government has won its Court of Appeal bid to overturn a ruling that a contract given to a company whose founders were friends of former adviser Dominic Cummings was unlawful.Last year, the High Court ruled that the Cabinet Office’s decision to award a contract to market research firm Public First was unlawful as it gave rise to “apparent bias”.The organisation was given a contract for over £550,000 in June 2020 for focus groups and other research – including testing public health slogans such as “Stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives”.The fair-minded and reasonably informed observer would not...
Labour has set out five questions it says the Prime Minister must answer in relation to the partygate scandal.The PM is being quizzed on whether he knew about any of the alleged gatherings in advance, how he would categorise the infamous “bring your own booze” event on May 20 2020, and if he intends to “act as his own judge and jury” over his conduct.The latest intervention from the opposition follows a long line of allegations about rule-breaking in Downing Street.Senior official Sue Gray is looking into a litany of possible events, including the BYOB garden party that Mr Johnson...
French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah was jailed anew for breaking house arrest restrictions, an official from the Islamic republic's judiciary authority said on Sunday. "Ms Adelkhah... has unfortunately knowingly violated the limits of house arrest dozens of times," Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy head of the judiciary, was quoted as saying by Mizan Online, the authority's news agency.
BRUSSELS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Maltese lawmaker Roberta Metsola secured overwhelming support to become president of the European Parliament on Tuesday, making her the first woman to hold the post for 20 years. Metsola succeeds Italian socialist David Sassoli in the mainly ceremonial role presiding over the 705-member parliament of...
Eleven people were killed in air strikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital, a witness and medical sources told AFP on Tuesday, as the Saudi-led coalition hit back after a deadly attack on Abu Dhabi that sent Gulf tensions soaring.
Residents were combing the rubble for survivors after the strikes levelled two houses in Sanaa, hours after the Huthi rebels claimed a drone and missile attack that killed three people in the Emirati capital.
"Eleven people were killed. The search is still going on for survivors in the rubble," said Akram al-Ahdal, a relative of some of the victims. A medical source confirmed the death toll.
The UAE, part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed rebels, had vowed a tough response to Monday's attack, the first deadly assault acknowledged inside its borders and claimed by the Yemeni insurgents.
NUR-SULTAN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Former Kazakh president Nursultan Nazarbayev said in a video address on Tuesday that there was no conflict among Kazakhstan's elite, in his first appearance since unrest rocked the former Soviet country this month. Nazarbayev, who ruled the oil-rich country for three decades, said he had...
Sudanese security forces opened fire on protesters on Monday, killing at least seven people and wounding around 100 others in the country’s capital in one of the deadliest days since an October military coup, according to activists.Thousands of people had once again flooded the streets of Khartoum and elsewhere in Sudan to denounce the 25 October military takeover that scuttled hopes of a peaceful transition to democracy. The coup came more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.The turmoil has been amplified after Prime Minister...
UK counter-terrorism officers are working with authorities in the US after a British hostage-taker was shot dead after an hours-long stand-off at a synagogue.The man has been identified by the FBI as 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram.He was killed in a “shooting incident” after the FBI entered the building at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas on Saturday.All four hostages were unharmed.My thoughts are with the Jewish community and all those affected by the appalling act in Texas. We condemn this act of terrorism and anti-semitism.We stand with US in defending the rights and freedoms of our citizens against those...
