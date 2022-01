Editor’s note: Take a look back into The Dallas Morning News Archives. Nov. 6, 1941, was a red-letter day for hockey fans in Dallas. The Dallas Texans, the city’s first minor league professional ice hockey team, played their first game. For die-hard enthusiasts and potential fans, ice hockey was a dynamic, dangerous new sport and an exciting way to take on their new local rivals, the Fort Worth Rangers. Thousands of spectators flocked to see the Texans face off at the brand-new Dallas Ice Arena at Fair Park.

