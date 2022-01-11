ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

‘It’s Very Deceiving’: Despite The Recent Cold, It’s Still Important To Check Lake Ice

By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
CBS Minnesota
 7 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This cold weather is good for some things, like making ice for fishing. But as WCCO found out, this year – it’s complicated.

While the temps are low enough for ice-making, the conditions aren’t as nice as they might seem.

Jeff Heinrichs owns Ice Fishing Warriors , an icefishing cabin rental service on Lake Minnetonka.

“It is very deceiving, a lot of people will come out and think they can just drive wherever they want and they should be checking the ice wherever they go,” he said.


He blames the lack of ice on the abundance of snow.

“It’s insulating and so that cold air is trying to get through that snow,” he said.

Heinrichs measured one snow-covered part of ice on Lake Minnetonka at 10 inches. Just feet away, in the area where the snow was plowed, the ice was 16 inches.

Heinrichs says despite the deep cold, it’s important to check any ice before you venture out.

Related
Minnesota Weather: Tuesday Brings Big, Blustery Temperature Swing

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the Twin Cities will warm up to 38 degrees Tuesday, but frigid winds will ramp up throughout the day, ushering in a feels-like temperature of almost minus 20 by early Wednesday. The low Tuesday evening will be minus 1 degree, and it will stay cold through Wednesday. Northern Minnesota will be under a winter weather advisory Tuesday due to a clipper system that will drop from Canada into north-eastern Minnesota early in the morning. Western Minnesota will be under a...
WWL-TV

Why it's going to be very cold for a week but unlikely to snow

NEW ORLEANS — Behind our cold front Thursday, we will see several opportunities for moisture to enter the area, riding over the cold air at the surface. Temperatures will drop to the 40s in the afternoon and 30s at night. The problem for developing snow or another type of wintry weather is the need for “deep layer cold” air, where subfreezing temperatures rise well into the atmosphere.
