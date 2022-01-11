‘It’s Very Deceiving’: Despite The Recent Cold, It’s Still Important To Check Lake Ice

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This cold weather is good for some things, like making ice for fishing. But as WCCO found out, this year – it’s complicated.

While the temps are low enough for ice-making, the conditions aren’t as nice as they might seem.

Jeff Heinrichs owns Ice Fishing Warriors , an icefishing cabin rental service on Lake Minnetonka.

“It is very deceiving, a lot of people will come out and think they can just drive wherever they want and they should be checking the ice wherever they go,” he said.



He blames the lack of ice on the abundance of snow.

“It’s insulating and so that cold air is trying to get through that snow,” he said.

Heinrichs measured one snow-covered part of ice on Lake Minnetonka at 10 inches. Just feet away, in the area where the snow was plowed, the ice was 16 inches.

Heinrichs says despite the deep cold, it’s important to check any ice before you venture out.