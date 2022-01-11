ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Central Minnesota Health Care Workers Calling For Mask Mandate Amid Surge

By Liz Collin
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AZjHv_0di4Zu8a00

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — Doctors in central Minnesota say they have seen COVID-19 cases spike 250% in recent weeks. Now, the health care workers are making a desperate plea to policy-makers.

It’s a new strategy to avoid what they are calling a “sick-down” instead of a shutdown.

Heath Warnert’s COVID story started around Thanksgiving. The 48-year-old construction worker spent nearly 20 days at St. Cloud Hospital. Six of those days were spent on a ventilator.

“Typically, the people that were in my condition, once they went on a ventilator, they didn’t come off the ventilator,” he said.

Warnert wasn’t vaccinated. It’s a decision he now regrets.

“I’m laying in the hospital, feeling guilty for taking away beds,” he said.

As the positivity rate climbed last week to nearly 50% in central Minnesota, CentraCare Family physician Dr. Kim Tjaden decided to take what she called a “crisis situation” to city and county meetings. She urged community leaders to act.

“We want a mask mandate again in our community,” she said.

She believes a mask mandate would be the only thing that could make a difference in the short term amid the Omicron surge, since vaccines would take weeks to work.

“There’s lots of great things on the horizon with antivirals and antibodies, but these things are in very, very short supply,” Tjaden said. “We can’t get that to the people who need them during the surge right now.”

While she still encourages people to get vaccinated, the “urgent request” right now is for masking.

Health experts says that due to the highly-contagious nature of the Omicron variant, people should ditch their cloth masks for a surgical mask or an N95.

Comments / 2

Related
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Saint Cloud, MN
Health
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Vaccines
Local
Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccines
The Independent

Healthcare worker shames Covid-positive patient she tested – then saw out shopping

A healthcare worker has gone viral after posting a TikTok video in which she lambasts a Covid-positive patient she apparently tested earlier in the day – then saw out shopping.TikTok user @eliicoco, masked and pictured in blue scrubs, shot the video at an undisclosed Ross location, writing, “When you see the patient that you swabed (sic) earlier who tested positive for Covid in the line at Ross” accompanied by a crying emoji.Set the soundtrack of Coolio’s 90s hit Gangsta’s Paradise, she added: “I told you to stay home and recover sis.”The wildly contagious coronavirus variant Omicron has been sweeping...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Thanksgiving#Masking#The Surge#Wcco#Covid#St Cloud Hospital#Centracare Family#Omicron#N95
valleynewslive.com

Mask mandates going back in effect in MN cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota’s two largest cities moved to reimpose mask requirements in businesses and public places as the omicron variant of coronavirus spreads rapidly. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the requirement would take effect in both cities at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6. Frey said it’s essential to keep the city healthy and moving, and wearing a mask is an obvious thing to do.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

State plans to close Minneapolis nursing home

MINNEAPOLIS — A few months after taking control of the Twin City Gardens Nursing Home in northeast Minneapolis, the Minnesota Department of Health plans to close it down. Back in October, MDH officials said the takeover was a "temporary measure" to ensure resident safety and continued care. On Thursday,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Vaccinated can spread omicron, so why are Minneapolis and St. Paul requiring diners show vax proof?

St. Paul and Minneapolis will soon require indoor diners to show proof of a COVID vaccination or a recent negative lab test. It's the latest measure being taken to try to slow the spread of the virus, with mayors Melvin Carter and Jacob Frey having reinstated a public mask mandate last week. But omicron has proven to be more transmissible and with a potentially shorter incubation period than prior COVID strains.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Rapid omicron spread closes Minn. schools on short notice

Last Sunday Minneapolis Public Schools leaders said they’d need to transition students to online learning for one day due to cold weather, driver shortages and a spike in COVID-19 cases. Within three days, Superintendent Ed Graff announced they’d need to send students home for a longer period of time:...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: MDH Director Jan Malcolm Says Omicron Wave Will Bring ‘Highest Numbers Yet’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the surge of COVID-19 cases, we are starting to see some of the restrictions we saw at the height of last winter’s outbreak. Fridley schools are going online and a number of Catholic masses were canceled Sunday. Last winter when COVID-19 numbers spiked, vaccinations were just beginning to be available. Right now, nearly 70% of Minnesotans 5 or older have both doses of the vaccine. But the Omicron variant is so contagious that there are more and more breakthrough cases. Experts continue to say that those who have been vaccinated and boosted have dramatically less of risk of...
FRIDLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Nearly 2 Dozen Minnesota Priests Test Positive For COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has announced that nearly two dozen Minnesota priests have tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to hold Mass Sunday. Due to the number of infected clergies, there may not be enough fill-in priests to cover Mass in some parishes, according to a statement. Parishes will either have the option to cancel all services or hold a non-Mass Service such as Sunday Celebration in the Absence of a Priest (SCAP) or a Word and Communion Service. According to COVID-19 Mass guidelines provided by The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Twin Cities suburbs take a pass on mask mandates amid Omicron surge

Minneapolis and St. Paul largely stand alone when it comes to reviving mask mandates in response to rising Omicron cases.Driving the news: The Duluth City Council became the latest Minnesota city government to reject a mandate Monday night.Local leaders in Bloomington passed a resolution this week encouraging, but not requiring, residents and visitors to wear masks and follow other CDC and state health guidance on curbing COVID.Why it matters: Masking — especially with an N95 or similar face coverings — in crowded indoor spaces is one of the best tools we have to prevent the virus' spread.The cities of Hopkins...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Rochester Institutes Short-Term Mask Mandate

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) – Rochester is the latest Minnesota city to institute a mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise due to the Omicron variant. Mayor Kim Norton signed a declaration of emergency on Saturday to institute the short-term mandate, which she said would “protect vulnerable residents, and help ease the strain on our healthcare system.” It will go into effect on Sunday at 6 a.m. and last until Feb. 7, unless rescinded sooner. The policy applies to all indoor areas accessible to the public by all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. Children ages two and younger are exempt from the rule. After Minneapolis and St. Paul reinstituted the requirement last week, a number of cities in Minnesota have followed suit, including Minnetonka, Duluth, Golden Valley, and Hopkins. The mandates come as COVID-19 surges across the state. Health officials on Friday reported a 21.6% positivity rate, a new record. For more information on Rochester’s mask mandate, click here.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
50K+
Followers
19K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy