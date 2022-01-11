ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

U.S. Soldier Speaks Out, Helps Scrap Unit's Participation in Army 'Biggest Loser' Contest

By Adam Staten
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
recon19D
6d ago

when you strip the military of its moral pride you have destroyed the military itself. the leadership we have today is about as useless as tits on a boar hog. I spent 23 years in the army and never in my life have I ever seen so much damn stupid s*** in my entire life as I've seen out of this bunch today. the millennium army would have never survived the army that I was in because we had a total different training program it's called get up off your ass or you got a boot in it. wimpy ass little cry babies were kicked out. there was no time for them because they are the ones who usually end up getting you killed. but it's always those little money grabbing a little Rich ass politicians who screw everything to hell.

Kathleen Gladden
6d ago

While the world around us has become increasingly dangerous, the US Military is concentrating on their woke perception of social justice. They have been purging their ranks of conservatives for a while. CRT is being taught and is racist against whites. It's out of control! It's terrifying to think about our preparedness!

Angel perez
6d ago

idk about joining some biggest loser contest would make any impact in soldiers weight loss or moral booster. there's plenty of programs already available for soldiers to lose weight on their own or leader lead. one thing I kno for certain... around 2005, some units sergeants major were starting to directing 1SG's to automatically max soldier passing promotion boards even if the soldier couldn't answer one question right. not to go into details, that was part of the army directive soldiers will be promoted. between consideration to others, no swearing, lesser firm discipline, and not holding soldier accountable for their actions... discipline and soldiering, the army has become one step short of a boy scout club less those elite units. now retired, I sit back and see how much BS there's going on especially among the senior leaders. it makes me wanting to suit up again and convince the army of building school of the hard knock at every skill level.

