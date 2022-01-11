U.S. Soldier Speaks Out, Helps Scrap Unit's Participation in Army 'Biggest Loser' Contest

Pregnant women in the Air Force will have an easier time shopping for uniforms going forward due to a new initiative at Air Combat Command (ACC). The Air Force’s Sword Athena program is partnering with the Army and the Air Force Exchanges to increase the availability of maternity uniforms in stores and sizing guides online. The change is due to expecting airmen having trouble finding the right size uniform to wear and being forced to find other, sometimes costly, ways to procure uniforms.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 18 DAYS AGO