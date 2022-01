If you're open to cloud games on the Nintendo Switch, you might want to keep an eye out for Dying Light 2: Stay Human - arriving next month on February 4th. In the final episode of 'Dying 2 Know' earlier today, Techland officially confirmed a four-player co-op mode. You can not only play the game in co-op, but you can also finish the entire game in co-op. Hosts will be able to invite their friends into their game (and the players will all keep their own possessions and progress).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO