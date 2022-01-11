ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noem to start session pulled between social, economic issues

By STEPHEN GROVES
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — As South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem marks the beginning of the state’s legislative session Tuesday, she finds herself in a balancing act, caught between business groups wanting to ratchet up the state’s economic growth and social conservatives pushing some of the country’s most aggressive legislation aimed at transgender people.

The Republican governor’s hands-off approach to the coronavirus pandemic has mostly kept both sides happy, winning her nationwide attention and in-state popularity.

She has consistently trumpeted the state’s economic performance — calling it the nation’s “strongest economy” — as she has tried to attract businesses to the state while also courting conservative voters with efforts to outlaw abortion, institute prayer in schools and regulate what can be taught in public schools.

But as Noem delivers the final State of the State address of her first term Tuesday, she will be navigating a rift in the GOP between business groups that have long held sway in the party and social conservatives demanding renewed attention from up-and-coming politicians like her.

At times, she has been unable to please both.

Last year’s legislative session ended with social conservatives souring on Noem as she effectively killed a bill to ban transgender women and girls from playing in school sports leagues that match their gender identity.

Noem issued a “style and form veto”, which limited it to high school and elementary sports, after business groups aggressively lobbied against the bill, warning that it could imperil the state’s economic growth if the NCAA pulled tournaments from the state or Amazon canceled its plans to build a distribution center.

But the move angered many leading social conservatives, such as Terry Schilling, president of the American Principles Project, who accused her of capitulating to corporate America instead of demonstrating a commitment to conservative principles.

Defending the move to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson last year, Noem explained: “We’re a small state, Tucker, we’ve had to fight hard to get any tournaments to come to South Dakota.”

After the bill failed, Noem quickly issued executive orders, much to the same effect. And this year, she has attempted to take the lead on the issue with a bill previewed in December that would keep trans athletes from female sports leagues.

“Every young woman deserves an equal playing field where she can achieve success, but common sense tells us that males have an unfair physical advantage over females in athletic competition,” she said in a statement.

The bill won Noem a nod from Schilling, but state lawmakers want to push the governor to take a harder stance on the issue. They have previewed their own legislation on transgender athletes with a sharper enforcement mechanism, as well as proposals that would ban transgender students from using bathrooms that match their gender identity and minors’ access to gender-affirming hormone therapies and operations.

“Big picture, we want to protect children,” said Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch, a perennial champion of the bills, arguing that the Legislature should step into school athletics, school bathroom access and health care to address what he sees as a growing number of transgender children.

Advocates for transgender people plan to protest and lobby against the legislation, saying it bullies a group of people who are already marginalized.

“These (bills) are attacking transgender people in the form of legislation,” said Rep. Jamie Smith, the Democratic House leader. “They have no business taking the time of our Legislature.”

However, in the Republican-dominated Capitol, the most effective argument against those types of bills has often been one of dollars and cents.

“When you are just discriminating against a given class of people, that tends to result in canceled conventions, sanctions by event groups like the NCAA,” said David Owen, president of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He also argued that the state’s high school athletics association already had an effective policy of evaluating requests from transgender athletes on a case-by-case basis. In the one instance that the association granted a transgender student’s request, the competition was not disrupted, according to the athletics association.

When North Carolina passed a so-called bathroom bill in 2016, the state was projected to lose more than $3.76 billion over a dozen years, according to an Associated Press analysis. And while businesses and the NCAA declined to exact the same economic punishment last year when nine other states restricted transgender students, South Dakota business leaders are still wary.

Thomas Lee, the director of the Sioux Falls Sports Authority, which organizes the state’s largest college tournaments, warned that the “NCAA, instead of pulling events, may not award events in the future.”

Republican legislative leaders, who are key allies of Noem’s, expressed caution over the proposals from the Legislature. The Senate’s Republican leader, Sen. Gary Cammack, said his caucus would be addressing women’s sports, but he did not want South Dakota to “be on the far extreme” of the issue.

Ian Fury, the governor’s spokesman, also indicated she would stay focused on the sports issue, saying, “Political ideology should not be a barrier to our daughters’ and granddaughters’ opportunity to grow and achieve as student-athletes.”

___

Associated Press writer Tom Beaumont in Des Moines, Iowa contributed to this report.

Related
WISH-TV

Indiana Senate leader pulls bill to regulate teaching of social justice issues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Republican senator on Friday announced he’s dropped his bills calling for regulation of how to teach social justice issues in Indiana classrooms. Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray of Martinsville put out a news release: “Members of the Senate continued to work on Senate Bill 167, but have determined there is no path forward for it and it will not be considered.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wyoming News

Pa. GOP answered Wolf’s pandemic vetoes with constitution changes. The strategy is here to stay.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf has vetoed more than 50 bills as he begins his final year in office, a number that illustrates the institutionalized gridlock between the Democratic governor and the Republican-controlled General Assembly. Wolf’s veto tally grew extensively...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State
Iowa State
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

Noem touts freedom over tyranny in State of State message opening legislative session

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The feet of Governor Kristi Noem seemed to never touch the ground Tuesday as she opened the 2022 session of the Legislature by proclaiming South Dakota the best it’s ever been. And she tied the success to her decision that South Dakota remain more open during the coronavirus pandemic than any other state.
POLITICS
tonyskansascity.com

Show-Me Start Of Missouri Session

The prog-blogs are pushing GOP division betwixt establishment Republicans & MAGA loyalists but that partisan angle is just talking point trash targeting gullible plebs. Those of us who really know how Missouri works understand that the longstanding "good old boy" network really runs this state no matter who gets elected . . . . But again, that historical fact really isn't important.
MISSOURI STATE
Radio Iowa

Iowa General Assembly starts 2022 session today

The 2022 Iowa legislative session kicks off later this (Monday) morning at the Capitol in Des Moines. Republicans hold the majority of seats in the Iowa House and Senate, giving the GOP control of the policy agenda. Republican Governor Kim Reynolds has made clear priority number one will be tax cuts, but she won’t reveal her policy proposals until tomorrow night during the annual “Condition of the State” address.
IOWA STATE
Person
Tucker Carlson
hubcityradio.com

Marijuana issues to be discussed in this year’s legislative session

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- So far, South Dakota legislators have pre-filed at least thirty-eight bills dealing with marijuana in some form. Dave Owen, President of the State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, says they and other business groups will be heavily involved in that issue. Owen says adding medical marijuana is another...
POLITICS
cbs12.com

10 big issues to watch in 2022 session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) — With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing and fall elections looming, Florida lawmakers will start the annual 60-day legislative session Tuesday. Here are 10 big issues to watch during the session:. — ABORTION: As the nation waits to see if the U.S. Supreme Court...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wchstv.com

Special legislative session to focus on economic development

CHARLESTON W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has called for a special legislative session to take place Monday to develop bills that would encourage economic growth. According to a proclamation released from the governor’s office Saturday, several issues relating to economic development will need extra attention from...
POLITICS
city-countyobserver.com

GUEST COLUMN: Tackling Important Issues This Legislative Session

Tackling Important Issues This Legislative Session. The Indiana General Assembly recently kicked off the 2022 legislative session, ready to tackle important issues impacting our communities. I’m authoring several proposals for new laws this session, including legislation to encourage in-state college graduates to stay in Indiana when securing their first job....
INDIANA STATE
#Social Issues#Transgender People#Trans Women#Legislature#Economic Issues#Ap#Republican#Noem#Gop
fox42kptm.com

Some senators predict social issues will likely be focus of new session

LINCOLN, Neb. — For years now, the Nebraska Legislature has been defined by the battle over property taxes but this year some senators are predicting things will play out a little differently. “I think it's going to be, shall we put it, a very difficult 60 days,” said Senator...
LINCOLN, NE
pureoldies1035.com

SD legislative session kicks off Tuesday with Governor Noem’s State of the State address

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s rapid-fire legislative session is kicking off with lawmakers prepared to debate legalizing marijuana, how to spend nearly $1 billion in federal coronavirus relief and what to do with several bills touching on some of the nation’s most incendiary social issues. Politics in Pierre will be lively this year because of the heightened tensions of an election year, a bitter spat between House and Senate Republicans and one of the shortest legislative sessions in the country. As if that’s not enough, a House impeachment investigation is gaining steam into Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s conduct in a fatal crash. Governor Noem will deliver the 2022 State of the State Address today at 1 PM in the South Dakota House of Representatives. The address will be livestreamed on Governor Noem’s Facebook page.
POLITICS
ABC6.com

RI legislation session starts with overrides of Governor vetoes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- The General Assembly voted to override the governor’s veto of legislation to require short-term rental properties listed for rent on any third-party website that conducts businesses in Rhode Island to be registered with the Department of Business Regulation. The legislation sponsored by Representative Lauren H. Carson...
NEWPORT, RI
preservationmaryland.org

Priority Issues for the 2022 Legislative Session

The 444th session of the Maryland General Assembly begins today. This session still may not look like those of years past due to Covid-19 precautions, Preservation Maryland remains ready to be the voice of historic preservation in Annapolis. We are hitting the ground running with a full slate of priorities in support of historic tax credits, community revitalization, preservation funding, and smart growth.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Economic development focus as West Virginia lawmakers gavel in for 60-day session

CHARLESTON — Members of the West Virginia Legislature convened for their annual 60-day legislative session Wednesday energized as several economic development projects were announced. The state Senate and House of Delegates gaveled in at noon Wednesday for the second session of the 85th Legislature as required by the state...
CHARLESTON, WV
AL.com

Teacher pay, school choice: 6 education issues to watch as Alabama Legislature starts 2022 session

AL.com’s Education Lab team is supported by individual donors and grants. about our work and sign up for our newsletter. Alabama lawmakers have a lot on their plates this year. Beyond determining how to divvy up record-breaking state revenue, there are a few long-standing issues they plan to address, including what to do about teacher shortages, how to deal with unfinished learning due to the pandemic and how to improve test scores.
ALABAMA STATE
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

