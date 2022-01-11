ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon’s Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Review: 2022 Starts Off Right With Family Fun And A Solid Series Ending

By Mike Reyes
 7 days ago
The Hotel Transylvania franchise has done quite a bit with its premise in the space of almost a decade. As three sequels, several shorts, and an animated series have shown, the Drac Pack hasn’t lost step with the families who have developed a fondness for the animated zaniness the brand has...

flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022)

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, 2022. Directed by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska. Featuring the voice talents of Brian Hull, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Asher Blinkoff, Brad Abrell, Fran Drescher, Jim Gaffigan, Molly Shannon, and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins. SYNOPSIS:. When Van Helsing’s...
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

[Review] ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ Ends Franchise With Final Lighthearted Monster Adventure

The Hotel Transylvania franchise has thus far made a charming go of exploring the deep humanity and family bonds within the realm of monsters, so it makes sense that it’d make a firm Bigfoot-sized step into literal territory for its fourth and final outing. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania sees many of its human and monster characters walking a mile in the other’s shoes, delivering the expected lighthearted romp in the process.
MOVIES
Polygon

11 best vampire movies to fill that Morbius-shaped hole in your heart

If you’re anything like my esteemed colleague Joshua Rivera, the news of Sony delaying Morbius to April has got you down. The long-awaited Spider-Man spinoff starring Jared Leto as the anemic scientist-turned-vampiric vigilante has been brewing in production for quite awhile, with the announcement of this latest delay marking the sixth such time it’s been pushed back since it’s initial release date inn July of 2020.
MOVIES
Middletown Press

Review: Time to bid goodbye to ‘Hotel Transylvania’

Here are some good things about the fourth Hotel Transylvania movie: Kathryn Hahn, who is as evocative a voice actor as she is in live action; The monster sidekicks voiced by David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi and Brad Abrell; A joke about a single marshmallow (really); The revelation that the invisible man has been naked this whole time; The 94-minute runtime; And its easy accessibility on Amazon Prime Video starting on Jan. 14.
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Win Passes To The Virtual Screening of Prime Video’s’ HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA On January 12

Drac and the Pack are back, like you’ve never seen them before in HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA. Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that presents Drac (Brian Hull) with his most terrifying task yet. When Van Helsing’s (Jim Gaffigan) mysterious invention, the ‘Monsterification Ray,’ goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny (Andy Samberg) becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis (Selena Gomez) and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent.
TV & VIDEOS
amtrib.com

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is a monstrously forgettable animated sequel

The binary nature of online film criticism can often boil movies down to being either the best thing ever or the absolute worse creation foisted on an unsuspecting Earth. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is an unexpected reminder of why nuance is a necessary ingredient in these kinds of discussions. The fourth installment in the long-running Hotel Transylvania franchise isn't necessarily bad, even by the standards of animated kid's movie sequels. But boy is it perfunctory. The whole film feels like an obligation, resulting in a viewing experience that isn't torturous so much as it is instantly forgettable.
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania: Third Sequel Delivers More of the Same Except Different

In the beginning, there was Hotel Transylvania—a 2012 all-ages animated action-comedy that made serious bank for Sony Animation and gave animation legend Genndy Tartakovsky (Star Wars: Clone Wars, Dexter’s Laboratory) a big-screen franchise to call his own. Preteen audiences responded favourably to the goofball charms of its neutered Universal-inspired monsters at the centre of the series and its deliberately inoffensive pro-tolerance, pro-diversity message. The inevitable, aptly-titled sequel, Hotel Transylvania 2, followed three years later, as did a second sequel, Hotel Transylvania: Summer Vacation in 2018, along with a tangentially-related foray into comics, an animated series, shorts, and even video games. The fourth entry, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, arrives these many years later, bypassing theatrical and heading straight to Amazon Prime Video.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Hotel Transylvania 4 is streaming on Amazon Prime now

Looking for a new animated movie? Well, Amazon Prime Video has got you covered. Dracula and all his ghoulish pals are back for the fourth and final instalment in the Transylvania franchise, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon, the film sees the franchise’s wacky characters return...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Afterparty review: This comic murder-mystery feels strangely flat

The Afterparty ought to be better than it is. In theory, Apple TV+’s comic murder-mystery about a high-school reunion gone awry has a lot going for it. It has an Apple budget. Its creators are Chris Miller and Phil Lord, who previously gave us the brilliant The Lego Movie. It has a cast of superior comic actors. How does something with such sparky potential come to feel so strangely flat? The body of Xavier (Dave Franco), a Justin Bieber-esque singer clad in a purple suit with no shirt, is found dead on the rocks below his seafront mansion. Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish)...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

The Best Black Horror Movies And How To Watch Them

If you ask me, the best horror movies are the ones rooted in some sense of reality and provide a thought-provoking, analogous (or even boldly straightforward) commentary on the true horrors of the world. As far as I am concerned, few films achieve these sort of nuanced nightmares quite as effectively as Black horror movies.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ on Amazon Prime, the Final Monster Mash in a Mediocre Animation Franchise

I’m thinking Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – exclusive to Amazon Prime – could’ve probably been called simply Hotel Transformania, but we wouldn’t want anyone to get the branding confused with, I dunno, Transformers? The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel? Hotel Rwanda? Anyway, it also should’ve been called TransFOURmania, since it’s the fourth movie in the moderately successful animated movie/video game/TV franchise, and reportedly the final film. Sight unseen, it’s already the least of the features, considering Adam Sandler was replaced by Brian Hull as the voice of Drac, and Genndy Tartakovsky, director of the first three, is out, getting only producer and writing credits here (and is hopefully off making a second season of Primal, or rebooting Dexter’s Laboratory). The movie kept getting bumped down the theatrical release schedule until Sony sold the movie to Amazon, prompting relief in parents who otherwise would’ve felt pressured to spend $83 on tickets and popcorn to take the fam to the cineplex to see a mediocre cartoon. Instead the movie can be half-watched in the background at home, which just might be the fate it deserves.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Streaming: How To Watch The Animated Movie Online

Since the franchise kicked off in 2012, the Hotel Transylvania movies have been massive theatrical hits bringing in audiences of all shapes and sizes, and making a ton of cash in the process. But with its fourth installment, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, the animated franchise is trying a different release model that will surely be a hit with subscribers of a certain streaming service.
MOVIES
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ For Free to See Dracula’s Adventures One Last Time

Dracula and his monster pals are back! With the fourth and final Hotel Transylvania film finally streaming, fans are wondering how to watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania online for free. Thankfully, there are ways to stream Hotel Transylvania: Transformania online without paying a penny—and we’re diving into those options below. Watch ‘Hotel Transylvania… $0+ Buy Now Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, also known as Hotel Transylvania 4, is the last installment of the Hotel Transylvania franchise and the sequel to 2018’s Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. The series, which began with 2012’s Hotel Transylvania, follows the adventures of Count Dracula’s friends and family at the titular Hotel Transylvania, where monsters go to get...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Watch Shrek's Donkey Absolutely Roast A Universal Studios Guest For Wearing Minnie Mouse Ears Into The Park

Part of the magic of visiting a theme park is that it feels like anything can happen. Whether you’re hurtling through the air on a gravity-defying ride or having a close encounter with one of your favorite film characters, these parks are designed to keep us on our toes. Now at Universal Studios, it looks like we won’t ever be able to let our guard down – because Shrek’s Donkey just unloaded on a guest he caught wearing Disney merchandise.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Where to Watch ‘Redeeming Love’ 2022 Movie

Even though Valentine’s Day is a whole month away, we know you could use a little romance film to spice up your long weekend. Redeeming Love is nearly here, an adaptation of Francine Rivers’ 1997 best-selling novel of the same name. If you’re looking to get caught up in a sweeping historical drama, it’s the perfect film to fall in love with this month. But will it be streaming, available to purchase online, or will it just be in theaters? Let’s take a look.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

4 Reasons Netflix's Horror Series Archive 81 Should Be Your Next Binge

Though the pandemic era we currently live in has created the kind of real-life horrors that overshadow anything within fictional worlds, it’s as good a time as any to hunker down and get lost in those worlds all the same. Even when they’re as haunting and nightmarish as Netflix’s new genre-crossing series Archive 81. No, wait, especially when they’re as haunting and nightmarish as this eight-episode frightfest from showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys) and executive producer James Wan (Malignant).
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

James Marsden's Best Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them

In my years of watching many big-time movies and TV shows, from horror series to fantasy movies to superhero films, I never quite noticed how often this actor seemed to pop up in some of my favorite projects. However, I’ve come to the conclusion that James Marsden is one of the most versatile actors that is in the business right now, and his resume of excellent films and TV shows proves that.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'Only Murders in the Building' Adds Iconic Actress and Comedian to Season 2

Only Murders in the Building is ramping things up for Season 2, and it has added an iconic actress and a beloved comedian to the cast. Deadline reports that both Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer will co-star in the next season of Hulu's hit comedy whodunit. At this time, no details regarding their characters have been shared. The pair join previously announced Only Murders cast newcomer actress and model Cara Delevingne, as well as series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

