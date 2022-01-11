Sonora begins 2022 with most COVID-19 cases ever recorded in a week

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant continue to surge, hospital leaders are concerned with what that means for future treatment.
“We are on the precipice of what will likely be the most challenging moment of this pandemic to date,” explained President and CEO of California’s Hospital Association, Carmela Coyle “In addition to COVID, people are still in need of hospital care.”
CBS13 wanted to know how this surge compares to the peak of the pandemic last winter. Last December, 22,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide compared to 14,000 this week. Coyle explained the stress on the hospital...
