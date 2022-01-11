Sonora begins 2022 with most COVID-19 cases ever recorded in a week

IRVINE (CBSLA) — Southern California experienced yet another weekend in the winter COVID-19 surge driven by the Omicron variant. In LA County this week, on average, the health department reported more than 40,000 new infections each day, with 1,000 more people hospitalized over the course of the last seven days. “One person who gets Omicron right now is easily infecting two and the rate of that speed is so fast. The individual is very contagious two days before the onset of symptoms,” said Dr. Jose Mayorga, the executive director of the UCI Health Family Health Center. Dr. Mayorga says an increase in testing...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO