Start your new year off right with new music from Eric Nam, RuPaul, and Yndling. Eric Nam – There And Back Again (Eric Nam ) In Eric Nam’s new album, There and Back Again, Eric unpacks and confronts the complex meaning of past heartbreak. With the sleek, disco-pop-infused lead single “I Don’t Know You Anymore,” he reflects on the emotional exhaustion that caused a relationship to become unsalvageable. “Essentially, the idea is I just want to cancel you from my life,” says Nam. Listen Eric Nam’s 7-track album out now!

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO