The US military designed the F-35 to fill roles for the Air Force, Marines, and Navy. US taxpayers could be on the hook for $1.7 trillion over the lifetime of the ambitious and versatile F-35 fleet. We went to Hill Air Force Base in Utah to get an up-close look at the F-35 and why it's part of the most expensive weapons program in US history.

