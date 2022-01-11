ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Buggs hits go-ahead jumper, Winthrop beats Campbell 74-72

By The Associated Press
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 7 days ago

Cory Hightower had 17 points and eight rebounds, and Drew Buggs made a go-ahead jumper in the closing seconds as Winthrop narrowly defeated Campbell 74-72 on Monday night....

