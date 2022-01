HILLSBORO, Ore. - Kaylie McCracken has been named the Northwest Conference's Women's Basketball Student-Athlete of the Week for the second time this season. McCracken led the Blues to wins over Pacific Lutheran on Friday and Puget Sound on Saturday. Against the Loggers, she was one off of her season high scoring with 23 points while shooting 13-17 from the free throw line. The night before, she keyed a dominant victory by the Blues over the Lutes where she posted 15 points, five rebounds and two steals.

