Accidents

Bronx fire death toll drops to 17, including 8 children, as faulty self-closing doors blamed for lethal smoke spread

Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

NEW YORK — The death toll from this weekend’s horrific apartment building fire in the Bronx has dropped from 19 to 17 fatalities — eight children and nine adults — and New York City Fire Department officials are honing in on faulty fire doors as a reason for the devastating scope...

www.gazettextra.com

