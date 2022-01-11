ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Blood shortage at donation centers following holidays

By Jordan Lippincott
WGNO
WGNO
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jDgFC_0di4RZVl00

January is National Blood Donor Month, so the time is now to donate blood and save a life.

After the holidays, much of the nation’s blood supply has been affected.

“People are getting together with family, they’re not donating as much, and there’s a lot of elective surgeries that occur in December,” explained Paul Adams, the public relations manager at The Blood Center. “So, come January, the blood supply is severely depleted.”

Last week, about 600 units of blood were collected from The Blood Center’s six donation centers.

Before the pandemic, 12 donation centers were open, and 1200 units were being collected.

“One-day supply means that’s all we have,” said Adams. “So, if there is an event that occurs that there’s a major need for blood, or if a surgery goes bad or something like that… We need people to come out and donate today because of that.”

For some who have donated, they believe they were called to help someone in need.

“I saw a billboard on I-10 one day that was asking for donors for plasma and platelets for people who have had COVID who have the antibodies, and I’ve had COVID, and I have the antibodies, so I’m donating,” shared George Byrne who donated plasma and platelets.

For others, their reason is simple.

“Because it makes me feel better,” said Gwendolyn Englade, who donated blood and platelets. “[It] makes me feel like I’m doing something good.”

To donate, you must be 17 years old or 16 with a parent or guardian’s consent.

You can schedule an appointment by visiting www.thebloodcenter.org/

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donation#Donate Blood#Blood Plasma#Blood Donors#The Blood Center#Covid#Guardian
KESQ News Channel 3

‘The worst it’s ever been’: Local hospitals report critical blood shortage, urging community to donate

Our local hospitals say the blood supply has reached a critical low because of the pandemic – some surgeries have even been postponed due to the crisis.  “We will have to continue to postpone surgery if we’re not able to address the supply issue soon,” said Dr. Alan Williamson, Chief Medical Officer, Eisenhower Health.  While The post ‘The worst it’s ever been’: Local hospitals report critical blood shortage, urging community to donate appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
NJ.com

N.J. faces its worst blood shortage in years. Nonprofits sound the alarm, plead for donations.

The blood shortage in New Jersey and across the nation is bordering on a crisis. Vitalant, a national nonprofit that provides blood to 21 hospitals in New Jersey and New York, is pleading for blood donations amid what it describes as a “historic two-year low” supply. It warns that the shortage could endanger the health of people who need transfusions for emergencies and routine but necessary procedures.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox10phoenix.com

Red Cross declares 1st ever US blood shortage crisis: How to donate, types needed

The American Red Cross has declared its first-ever national blood crisis in the U.S., warning the public about the worst shortage in over a decade. The nonprofit said in a statement this week that U.S. blood centers in recent weeks have reported "less than a one-day’s supply of blood of certain critical blood types—a dangerously low level." It noted a decline in donor turnout since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to blood drive cancellations, staffing challenges and donor eligibility misinformation.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
cbslocal.com

Blood Shortage Temporarily Closes Trauma Center In Torrance Hospital

TORRANCE (CBSLA) – The nationwide blood shortage forced the temporary closure of the trauma center at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center earlier this week. The hospital reported Wednesday that it was forced to close its trauma center to new patients for over two hours on Monday because of the shortage. A...
TORRANCE, CA
hoiabc.com

OSF, UnityPoint put out call for blood donations amid critical shortage

(25 NEWS) - Due to a critical, nationwide shortage of blood, OSF Healthcare and UnityPoint - Central Illinois are changing how they use and store blood products -- to ensure they have enough to support critical patients. In a joint release, the hospital systems are also asking the community to...
HEALTH
Salina Post

Blood shortage continues; donate at Eagle Radio blood drive Jan. 13

You can help the American Red Cross alleviate the country's historically low blood inventory by donating blood during the Eagle Radio Blood Drive on Jan. 13. "Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Donors hold the key to humanity by helping ensure patients in need have access to lifesaving blood products over the winter months. Donors of all blood types are needed to give now to ensure blood is available when patients need it," the American Red Cross noted.
SALINA, KS
WGNO

WGNO

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy