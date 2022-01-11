ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

‘Grandmothers of America’: MI photographers publish portfolio

By Michele DeSelms
 7 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids photographer and his friend have traveled to every state in the country over the past four years, talking to and taking pictures of grandmothers.

John Hanson and Joey Schultz have now taken the photos and the advice they collected from grandmothers all across the nation and put it together in a new portfolio called “ Grandmothers of America .”

Grandmothers of America

The men didn’t have a plan. They just randomly found women, developed a rapport and built their trust, and then asked each grandmother the same question: “What advice would you give your younger self?”

Hanson and Shultz say they hope people will recognize that there is beauty in aging, beauty in diversity and important advice from the matriarchy of our nation that is to be celebrated.

They encourage everyone to take time to sit down and talk with their own grandparents and appreciate the wisdom they have, learned from their own experiences.

