Boulder County, CO

QDOBA Mexican Eats supports Boulder County wildfire victims through fundraising

By Dani Birzer
 7 days ago

DENVER – In an effort to help those victims of the Boulder wildfires, QDOBA has announced a partnership with Community Foundation Boulder County to support those impacted.

Guests are invited to donate online, no purchase necessary, and QDOBA will match these donations up to $10,000. Fans may visit over 70 local participating restaurant locations or donate online . All funds raised through QDOBA’s efforts will be donated to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund .

Donations are being accepted now through Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

