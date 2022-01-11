January 10, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading infectious disease specialist in the United States, the US is contemplating proposing that people who have been exposed to Covid stop being isolated after five days if they have tested negative for the virus. The change might come after the Centers for Disease...
An average of over 500,000 new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are reported every day, The New York Times reported on Jan. 5. The surge is primarily fueled by the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. How many vaccinated people have died from the omicron variant?. Article continues below advertisement.
The number of Americans in the hospital with COVID-19 hit a new record of almost 150,000 on Thursday, as experts lamented the Supreme Court ruling striking down President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for big businesses. There were 148,782 COVID patients in U.S. hospitals, according to a New York Times...
On this “Face the Nation” broadcast moderated by Margaret Brennan:. David Becker, executive director and founder of the Center for Election Innovation and Research. Click here to browse full transcripts of “Face the Nation.”. MARGARET BRENNAN: I’m Margaret Brennan in Washington. And this week on Face...
A Russian state television host threatened on Sunday that the U.S. could be “reduced to radioactive ash” if it does not meet the demands laid out by Russia for deescalating tensions around Ukraine. Russia demanded that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) should roll back military deployments in...
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow has been offering in-depth analysis of MAGA Republicans' efforts to undermine the Electoral College results in states that now-President Joe Biden won in 2020, including sending out fake electors. And in a recent broadcast, the liberal MSNBC host reported that those fake electors tried to pull off that deception in "at least" five different states.
Moderna’s chief executive officer Stephane Bancel said the company hopes to have a combined flu and COVID vaccine ready for 2023, but virus experts speaking on a panel Monday poured cold water on the possibly of the pandemic shifting to an endemic phase this year. Bancel said in addition...
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Friday that he regrets not speaking out “much louder” against federal COVID-19 lockdown early on during the pandemic in 2020. DeSantis’ made his remarks during his appearance on “Ruthless” a conservative podcast that aired Friday, when asked what decisions he would change during his tenure as governor.
In August 2018, CNN discovered that a White House speechwriter, Darren Beattie, spoke at a conference alongside well-known white nationalists. He was asked to resign, but he refused, prompting the Republican White House to fire Beattie soon after. But as regular readers may recall, Team Trump wasn't quite done with...
CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart blamed the press on Sunday for treating President Biden "unfairly," arguing that the Biden administration does not deserve to be covered with the same "snarky attitude" that was afforded to former President Trump. During a Sunday appearance on CNN's "Reliable Sources," host Brian Stelter asked...
In theory, Republican Rep. John Katko has a compelling reason to run for re-election: The New York congressman is the ranking member on the Homeland Security Committee, and if the GOP takes back the House majority, he'd be in line to lead the influential panel. But in practice, there's a...
Comments / 0